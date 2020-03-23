[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19
Despite retiring from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Neil Diamond's updated version of the iconic 'Sweet Caroline' will bring a smile to faces during this time.
Watch the video below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'
HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction.Read More
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner
There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money.Read More
Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19
Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need.Read More
Small Business Development explains relief for SMMEs hit by Covid-19 fallout
The Debt Relief Fund will provide relief for all SMMEs whether funded by the State or not, explains chief of staff Sarah Mokwebo.Read More
Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people
British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has identified anosmia in persons with Covid-19 who present no other symptoms.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 274
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 274, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.Read More
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19
The Presidency has welcomed the move.Read More
Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners
Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.Read More
Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine
South Africa is one of several countries taking part in an international study to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus.Read More