'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'
The Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has already implemented a business continuity plan which has taken most administrative processes online and reduces physical contact after the president announced a state of disaster.
It is now imperative that practitioners use their online service and will get all the support they need.Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
Dr Kgosi Letlape talks to Clement Manyathela.
You cannot have normal rules applying in a national disaster and we will do all we can to facilitate as many patients to have consultations.Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
He says they are as prepared for the increase of Covid-19 cases as they can be given the challenges of the private and public health dichotomy.
Resources a re low and will remain a challenge, he adds.
As doctors and health care professionals we still have an ethical duty to all patients.Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
We are just asking practitioners to follow the rules, to be careful, to protect themselves and not be cavalier.Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
Looking at what has happened in other countries where almost 1 in 10 people infected is health care workers.
So we are really at risk and we have to learn to workDr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
We are hoping that rather sooner than later in provinces like Gauteng, will go into a more serious mode of restriction. A lockdown is better earlier than later. We should lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease, rather than lockdown to try and control an epidemic that would be out of control.Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - HPCSA
Listen to the interview below:
