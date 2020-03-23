Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19
Black Sash's advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker says there is no room for 'half measures' as vulnerable groups face the impact of Covid-19.
She says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) needs to do more to provide interim relief measures.
Over the weekend, Sassa announced that pensioners and persons with disabilities would receive their early for the month of April.
RELATED: Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early
This is one of several ways in which the agency says it's responding to the Covid-19 virus and the urgent need to contain its spread.
Abrahams-Fayker says while the measures may help, they are not enough to combat this extraordinary situation.
She believes that Sassa needs to broaden its social support measures at this time.
The president called on extraordinary responses.Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
We identify that the elderly are vulnerable, but the concern is, how do you control that?Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
They [Sassa] are encouraging ATMs; but there are bank charges. They are encouraging [the use of] retailers; they have to travel to retailers and that costs money.Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
Listen to the response on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
