Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Open to calls, voice notes and reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 March 2020 4:52 PM
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding sc... 23 March 2020 3:33 PM
Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared' Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself. 23 March 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
View all Politics
Sol Kerzner has left his footprint around the world - Moss Mashishi Businessman Moss Mashishi says renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has left a lasting impact on his life and the global hospitality... 23 March 2020 10:05 AM
Small Business Development explains relief for SMMEs hit by Covid-19 fallout The Debt Relief Fund will provide relief for all SMMEs whether funded by the State or not, explains chief of staff Sarah Mokwebo. 23 March 2020 9:31 AM
'Trigger has happened, we are not disputing cancelled event claims' Denise Hattingh of KEU Underwriting managers says they want to make sure the claims are paid as quickly as possible. 23 March 2020 9:04 AM
View all Business
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19

23 March 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Black Sash
COVID-19
social relief
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding schemes.

Black Sash's advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker says there is no room for 'half measures' as vulnerable groups face the impact of Covid-19.

She says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) needs to do more to provide interim relief measures.

Over the weekend, Sassa announced that pensioners and persons with disabilities would receive their early for the month of April.

RELATED: Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early

This is one of several ways in which the agency says it's responding to the Covid-19 virus and the urgent need to contain its spread.

Abrahams-Fayker says while the measures may help, they are not enough to combat this extraordinary situation.

She believes that Sassa needs to broaden its social support measures at this time.

The president called on extraordinary responses.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

We identify that the elderly are vulnerable, but the concern is, how do you control that?

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

They [Sassa] are encouraging ATMs; but there are bank charges. They are encouraging [the use of] retailers; they have to travel to retailers and that costs money.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

Listen to the response on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


23 March 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Black Sash
COVID-19
social relief
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker

Recommended

More from Local

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday

23 March 2020 4:52 PM

The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

melanie verwoerd_3.png

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

23 March 2020 1:45 PM

Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'

23 March 2020 1:12 PM

HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf

Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19

23 March 2020 11:41 AM

Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman touching nose smell 123rflifestyle 123rf

Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people

23 March 2020 7:43 AM

British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has identified anosmia in persons with Covid-19 who present no other symptoms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugs-medicine-pills-health-pexels-photojpeg

New app let's you check the correct price of your medicine

23 March 2020 7:18 AM

Ensure you are not being taken advantage of when purchasing medicine by knowing your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to over 400

22 March 2020 8:19 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 402, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday

22 March 2020 7:14 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says President Cyril Ramaphosa will only update South Africans on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150907Pensioner.jpg

Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early

22 March 2020 11:44 AM

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sol-kerznerjpg

Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner dies

22 March 2020 9:58 AM

Internationally renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner died of cancer at his family home, Leeukoppie Estate, in Cape Town on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to over 400

Local

[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Fired Old Mutual boss Moyo's appeal dismissed - Old Mutual

23 March 2020 5:20 PM

City of CT closes all beaches to halt spread of COVID-19

23 March 2020 5:15 PM

Court says PP's subpoena powers don't extend to taxpayer records

23 March 2020 5:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA