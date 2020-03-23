Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Open to calls, voice notes and reaction
Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 March 2020 4:52 PM
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding sc... 23 March 2020 3:33 PM
Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared' Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself. 23 March 2020 1:45 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Sol Kerzner has left his footprint around the world - Moss Mashishi Businessman Moss Mashishi says renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has left a lasting impact on his life and the global hospitality... 23 March 2020 10:05 AM
Small Business Development explains relief for SMMEs hit by Covid-19 fallout The Debt Relief Fund will provide relief for all SMMEs whether funded by the State or not, explains chief of staff Sarah Mokwebo. 23 March 2020 9:31 AM
'Trigger has happened, we are not disputing cancelled event claims' Denise Hattingh of KEU Underwriting managers says they want to make sure the claims are paid as quickly as possible. 23 March 2020 9:04 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

23 March 2020 4:32 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
hygiene
soap
COVID-19
soap donation drive
The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.

The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre will donate the soaps to care facilities, residents in informal settlements and other organisations in the metro.

Individuals and businesses that are able to assist can drop off soap bars at their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store in Cape Town.

We are struggling like everyone else to get our hands on sanitiser... but what we can do is to assist people to get their hands on soap.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We are worried that in many communities, we are not seeing behaviour change.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The City's JP Smith says officials are also raising awareness about the need for increased hygiene efforts by making regular announcements on loud-hailers and handing out pamphlets in vulnerable communities.

At the same time, he says the City is working on improving the supply of water in these areas with the distribution of additional water tankers.

Residents can also contact the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre for more on how to help.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


