Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre will donate the soaps to care facilities, residents in informal settlements and other organisations in the metro.

Individuals and businesses that are able to assist can drop off soap bars at their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store in Cape Town.

We are struggling like everyone else to get our hands on sanitiser... but what we can do is to assist people to get their hands on soap. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We are worried that in many communities, we are not seeing behaviour change. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The City's JP Smith says officials are also raising awareness about the need for increased hygiene efforts by making regular announcements on loud-hailers and handing out pamphlets in vulnerable communities.

At the same time, he says the City is working on improving the supply of water in these areas with the distribution of additional water tankers.

Residents can also contact the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre for more on how to help.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: