ADvTech expects profits to shoot up after Monash SA acquisition

23 March 2020 7:31 PM
by
Private education group AdvTech expects profits to rise - mainly due to gains related to its acquisition of Monash SA.

Advtech Limited is an investment holding company providing formal education services, as well as training in the technology, human resource, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The five-year picture looks incredibly healthy.

In the short term though, all education is suspended.

We are very fortunate in a sense, the past few years we've been investing in our technology for educational delivery.

We have our learning management system blackboard...

Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

We are accredited for face-to-face as well as online distance learning.

Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

We got a really good head-start and our educators and staff and support staff have been working very hard to make sure we are up to speed everywhere.

Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : ADvTech expects profits to shoot up after Monash SA acquisition


