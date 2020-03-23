ADvTech expects profits to shoot up after Monash SA acquisition
Advtech Limited is an investment holding company providing formal education services, as well as training in the technology, human resource, industrial and manufacturing sectors.
The five-year picture looks incredibly healthy.
In the short term though, all education is suspended.
We are very fortunate in a sense, the past few years we've been investing in our technology for educational delivery.
We have our learning management system blackboard...Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH
We are accredited for face-to-face as well as online distance learning.Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH
We got a really good head-start and our educators and staff and support staff have been working very hard to make sure we are up to speed everywhere.Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : ADvTech expects profits to shoot up after Monash SA acquisition