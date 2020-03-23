Advtech Limited is an investment holding company providing formal education services, as well as training in the technology, human resource, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The five-year picture looks incredibly healthy.

In the short term though, all education is suspended.

We are very fortunate in a sense, the past few years we've been investing in our technology for educational delivery. We have our learning management system blackboard... Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

We are accredited for face-to-face as well as online distance learning. Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

We got a really good head-start and our educators and staff and support staff have been working very hard to make sure we are up to speed everywhere. Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer - ADvTECH

This article first appeared on 702 : ADvTech expects profits to shoot up after Monash SA acquisition