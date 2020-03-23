'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
Harbour safety question after trucker death
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick Ongansie - Chairperson at Truckers for Unity SA
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : More online learning options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Horner - CEO at Siyavula Education
Today at 07:07
Analysis : Lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 07:20
Busting some popular myths surrounding Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Stoltz, Prof - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:07
SA Express: doomed to be liquidated?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 08:20
Olympic disarray
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roger Barrow - National Coach at SA Rowing
Today at 08:25
Alcohol industry responds to Covid-19 with... alcohol!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Regulations to be cleared for banks to play part in Covid-19 response
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist And Director at The Efficient Group
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission talks about the Ford Kuga outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Pay it forward to pet shelters under threast due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Tim London- How to manage teams remotely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tim London
Today at 11:32
What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linda Balme - Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 March 2020 4:52 PM
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding sc... 23 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Local
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
View all Politics
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government

23 March 2020 8:16 PM
by
Tags:
Business Unity SA
Business SA
Coronavirus
There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis.

The discussions between government and the private sector about the virus pandemic seem to have been thorough and thoughtful - and there is unprecedented collaboration for an unprecedented time.

Martin Kingston from Business Unity SA, shares some of the interventions planned for dealing with coronavirus and its impact, with The Money Show.

If we don't work together we're not going to be able to address the challenges that now confront us. We've had extremely constructive conversations about how we can put our collective shoulders to the wheel.

Martin Kingston, Vice President - Business Unity SA 

We recognised that there are three primary platforms that need to be dealt with.

The first is health care - we've mobilised a very significant amount of private sector resources to work with government to deal with testing, tracking and indeed treating.

The second is labour markets - as we speak we're dealing with what sort of interventions could take place to deal with the work force that's going to be very significantly impacted.

And thirdly of course economic interventions...

Martin Kingston, Vice President - Business Unity SA 

Listen to the full interview about the list of interventions, below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government


23 March 2020 8:16 PM
by
Tags:
Business Unity SA
Business SA
Coronavirus

