'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government
The discussions between government and the private sector about the virus pandemic seem to have been thorough and thoughtful - and there is unprecedented collaboration for an unprecedented time.
Martin Kingston from Business Unity SA, shares some of the interventions planned for dealing with coronavirus and its impact, with The Money Show.
If we don't work together we're not going to be able to address the challenges that now confront us. We've had extremely constructive conversations about how we can put our collective shoulders to the wheel.Martin Kingston, Vice President - Business Unity SA
We recognised that there are three primary platforms that need to be dealt with.
The first is health care - we've mobilised a very significant amount of private sector resources to work with government to deal with testing, tracking and indeed treating.
The second is labour markets - as we speak we're dealing with what sort of interventions could take place to deal with the work force that's going to be very significantly impacted.
And thirdly of course economic interventions...Martin Kingston, Vice President - Business Unity SA
Listen to the full interview about the list of interventions, below.
