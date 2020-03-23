How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times?
The Covid-19 pandemic is already hitting South African restaurants hard.
Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa is on the line to The Money Show.
Our restaurants are struggling; a lot of restaurants are starting to close. We are seeing that there is a lot of unpaid staff going out.
The crisis of the coronavirus has hit our sector of the economy drastically.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of South Africa
Restaurants need to play their part in slowing the curve. The majority of restaurants have done everything to safeguard their customers.
The responses I receive from restaurants is that mixed messages due to poor communication is really what is leaving them in this space.
Some restaurants, their challenge have been that they stop their liquor trade at six, but they've been unable to continue to trade by just selling food, because there's complications with communications through to the local police station.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of South Africa
Some restaurants are reporting rent for 700-thousand. To restrict it to 50 people really has put these businesses under enormous financial pressure.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times?
