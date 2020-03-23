[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud
The #RadioReading segment is aimed at providing some reprieve from the Covid-19-heavy news cycle and programming.
Tune in every day at 3:50pm to hear John read and spread some joy!
WATCH: John Maytham reads 'Lina, The Duiker and The Dragonfly' by Lisa Steyn
