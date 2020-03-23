[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread' HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction. 23 March 2020 1:12 PM
Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19 Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need. 23 March 2020 11:41 AM
Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has identified anosmia in persons with Covid-19 who present no other symptoms. 23 March 2020 7:43 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Politics
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
Sol Kerzner has left his footprint around the world - Moss Mashishi Businessman Moss Mashishi says renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has left a lasting impact on his life and the global hospitality... 23 March 2020 10:05 AM
View all Business
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud

23 March 2020 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
books
John Maytham reads
Radio reading
book reads
reading aloud
CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listeners.

The #RadioReading segment is aimed at providing some reprieve from the Covid-19-heavy news cycle and programming.

Tune in every day at 3:50pm to hear John read and spread some joy!

WATCH: John Maytham reads 'Lina, The Duiker and The Dragonfly' by Lisa Steyn


23 March 2020 6:40 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
books
John Maytham reads
Radio reading
book reads
reading aloud

Recommended

More from Entertainment

neil-diamond-png

[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19

23 March 2020 11:11 AM

The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

violinists-playpng

[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic

18 March 2020 12:42 PM

Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-movies-series-binge-watching-streaming-entertainment-couch-potato-123rf

DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM

Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-elbow-greetingpng

[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa

17 March 2020 8:16 AM

The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pearl-thusi-queen-sono-insta-picpng

[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life

16 March 2020 3:06 PM

Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-fugard-theatre-cape-town

Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19

16 March 2020 2:41 PM

The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170402darrenenglishctijfjpg

[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo

13 March 2020 5:57 PM

Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200312maskgif

AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA

13 March 2020 4:25 PM

Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber sport event stage and screen from game esports gaming 123rflifestyle 123rf

International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019

11 March 2020 11:22 AM

Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to over 400

Local

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation

23 March 2020 7:34 PM

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

23 March 2020 7:00 PM

UN chief calls for 'immediate global ceasefire' amid pandemic

23 March 2020 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA