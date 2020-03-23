Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
[WATCH LIVE] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Rampahosa says the fundamental task is preventing the spread of disaster to prevent stretching the health care system.

Nationwide lockdown enforced for 21 days.

Health workers, emergency personnel, security services, and those needed to respond to


