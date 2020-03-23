[WATCH LIVE] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days
Rampahosa says the fundamental task is preventing the spread of disaster to prevent stretching the health care system.
Nationwide lockdown enforced for 21 days.
Health workers, emergency personnel, security services, and those needed to respond to
