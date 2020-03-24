Make the most of free maths and science online learning

With schools shut and a 21-day lockdown in place, one of the key concerns must surely be kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Those are particularly hard to catch up on, so Refilwe Moloto talks Mark Horner, CEO at Siyavula Education, an online business specialising in maths and science.

Siyavula offers SOME free resources that are ZERO rated by MTN and Vodacom.

It offers adaptive mathematics (grades 8-12) and physical sciences(grades10-12) service, learners can register for and access.

Books for Maths grades 7-12; Natural Sciences (4-9); Physical Sciences 10-12; IT (10-12) and Computer Applications Tech(10-12) are also on offer.

Better maths and science can improve everything in the economy - from research to invention. They play a key role in so many different careers. Mark Horner, CEO - Siyavula Education

Our focus has been to build adaptive technology - the most intelligent solutions we can for enabling education, but still relying on the mobile phone as the last mile of delivery and not even a high-end smartphone. Mark Horner, CEO - Siyavula Education

We've seen that we can get kids in rural areas to improve their marks, if they practice properly, by 10% a year, but we have also seen spectacular results in quintile 2 and 3 schools. Mark Horner, CEO - Siyavula Education

For a long time when we were developing textbooks, we've had the philosophy of open educational resources. Mark Horner, CEO - Siyavula Education

All our books are free and open and have been endorsed by the Department of Basic Education. Mark Horner, CEO - Siyavula Education

