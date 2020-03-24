'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the far-reaching implications it will have.
It is a sense of relief that at least there is a plan.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
What we saw last night was sombre and very stark and very serious - but very considered at this early stage. if you can lockdown society before you hit a 500 cases mark...you can flatten this curve.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
We acted timeously, and compared to some Western countries who have prevaricate, we have acted swiftly.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
I am not sure peak will occur within 21 days so there may have to be an extension.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
Some R5 billion has been made available for financial relief but Silke says he does not think South Africa will be able to pay as much as the United Kingdom who is paying workers 80% of salaries.
We just don't have those resources in South Africa.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
But Ramaphosa did say the R5 billion would be the first tranche of benefits, adds Silke.
Where does the government get the money from? What programmes will it have to cut in order to divert available funds to rescue package and that will only be fleshed out over the next days or weeks?Daniel Silke, Political analyst
We will have to see how the Minister of finance reprioritises the budget.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
The February budget is now null and void.
The budget from February is frankly now past its sell-by date.Daniel Silke, Political analyst
Compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made, he says.
There is also a global dilemma - how much do you hurt your economy by going into lockdown to protect your people?Daniel Silke, Political analyst
We need to find a balancing act.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 554, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.Read More
SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief
The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Make the most of free maths and science online learning
Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.Read More
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance
Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days
The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.Read More
Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday
The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive
The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.Read More
Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'
Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself.Read More
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'
HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction.Read More