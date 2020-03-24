'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
Dealing with Lockdown - Helen Moffet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Mofett - Writer, blogger & editor at Editor
Today at 13:37
Mayor of Cape Town on lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Plato
Today at 13:51
TEARS Animal Rescue to keep cats in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lara Black - Marketing Manager at TEARS
Today at 14:54
Quarantunes with the Bottomless Coffee Band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lourens Rabé - Member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Big Cs that will help us get through this
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership
Today at 15:40
Open for calls and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Entrepreneurs hit hard by Coronavirus - ways to stay afloat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Seraj Toefy - Custodian of Entrepreneurship at USB and Head of Africa for Centuro Global
Today at 16:55
#SelfIsoKaraoke with Don Copley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Copley - Lead Singer at Hot Water
Today at 17:20
Erica Drowse on Covid-19: We are at war.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Erika Drowse - Integrative GP at Hormonal Health and Wellness in Gardens
Today at 17:46
Small businesses are grateful for the promise of relief, but many questions remain unanswered,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dludlu - SBI Chief Executive Officer
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared' Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself. 23 March 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care. 24 March 2020 12:52 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

24 March 2020 9:06 AM
by
Tags:
Budget
COVID-19
21-day lockdown
Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs.

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the far-reaching implications it will have.

It is a sense of relief that at least there is a plan.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

What we saw last night was sombre and very stark and very serious - but very considered at this early stage. if you can lockdown society before you hit a 500 cases mark...you can flatten this curve.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We acted timeously, and compared to some Western countries who have prevaricate, we have acted swiftly.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

I am not sure peak will occur within 21 days so there may have to be an extension.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

Some R5 billion has been made available for financial relief but Silke says he does not think South Africa will be able to pay as much as the United Kingdom who is paying workers 80% of salaries.

We just don't have those resources in South Africa.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

But Ramaphosa did say the R5 billion would be the first tranche of benefits, adds Silke.

Where does the government get the money from? What programmes will it have to cut in order to divert available funds to rescue package and that will only be fleshed out over the next days or weeks?

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We will have to see how the Minister of finance reprioritises the budget.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

The February budget is now null and void.

The budget from February is frankly now past its sell-by date.

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

Compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made, he says.

There is also a global dilemma - how much do you hurt your economy by going into lockdown to protect your people?

Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We need to find a balancing act.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


24 March 2020 9:06 AM
by
Tags:
Budget
COVID-19
21-day lockdown

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

131217SPCA .jpg

Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

24 March 2020 10:35 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 554, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf

SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief

24 March 2020 10:10 AM

The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

Make the most of free maths and science online learning

24 March 2020 7:24 AM

Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

24 March 2020 6:51 AM

Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday

23 March 2020 4:52 PM

The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soap-hand-washing-hygiene-covid-19-children-123rf

Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

23 March 2020 4:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

melanie verwoerd_3.png

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

23 March 2020 1:45 PM

Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'

23 March 2020 1:12 PM

HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

CT Metrorail passengers accuse govt of neglecting coronavirus measures

24 March 2020 12:34 PM

Baragwanath Hospital staffer agrees with coronavirus lockdown

24 March 2020 12:29 PM

How to stay mentally healthy during COVID-19 outbreak

24 March 2020 12:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA