'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Refilwe Moloto about South Africa's 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the far-reaching implications it will have.

It is a sense of relief that at least there is a plan. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

What we saw last night was sombre and very stark and very serious - but very considered at this early stage. if you can lockdown society before you hit a 500 cases mark...you can flatten this curve. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We acted timeously, and compared to some Western countries who have prevaricate, we have acted swiftly. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

I am not sure peak will occur within 21 days so there may have to be an extension. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

Some R5 billion has been made available for financial relief but Silke says he does not think South Africa will be able to pay as much as the United Kingdom who is paying workers 80% of salaries.

We just don't have those resources in South Africa. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

But Ramaphosa did say the R5 billion would be the first tranche of benefits, adds Silke.

Where does the government get the money from? What programmes will it have to cut in order to divert available funds to rescue package and that will only be fleshed out over the next days or weeks? Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We will have to see how the Minister of finance reprioritises the budget. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

The February budget is now null and void.

The budget from February is frankly now past its sell-by date. Daniel Silke, Political analyst

Compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made, he says.

There is also a global dilemma - how much do you hurt your economy by going into lockdown to protect your people? Daniel Silke, Political analyst

We need to find a balancing act.

