SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief
Give the alcohol industry a Bell's!
Alcohol producers have pledged to donate 40 000 litres of alcohol (96%) to make hand sanitisers.
Consultations are ongoing to release even more pure alcohol, free of charge.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sibani Mngadi, Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA.
Mngadi is also the spokesperson for the South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba).
Salba, Vinpro and the Beer Association of SA collectively represent nearly all local alcohol production in South Africa, including SAB, Distell, Diageo, Heineken and Pernod Ricard.
We are waiting for confirmation from Sars on whether we can get tax exemption [referring to sin taxes] to provide another 100 000 litres of pure alcohol... Santiser producers are struggling to obtain alcohol...Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
… 40 000 litres of pure (96%) alcohol produces about 100 000 bottles of sanitiser of 500ml each...Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
The hand sanitiser [made from the first 40 000 litre donation] should be available next week...Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
We are not selling. We are donating to producers...Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
We will appeal to the government... We should have access to alcohol outlets such as bottle stores... We believe alcohol contributes to enjoyment and celebration... If people are locked up at home at least let them have a good supply of everything they need.Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
