Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown

The national government will on Tuesday morning giving more details on the nationwide lockdown that comes into effect this week.

Meanwhile, Winde says he foresees stricter controls around the sale of alcohol during the 21-day period.

He says local neighbourhood watches will be playing a role in the management of the lockdown, in addition to law enforcement, SAPS and the army.

I'm pretty sure that liquor control is going to be quite stringent. It causes people to comply with the stringent rules. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Delivery companies are going to be very important in this role. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It was exactly the right decision. We know all the risks. It the right thing. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If we don't do these things, we are going to be messed for a year, and not just a few months. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde answers some questions regarding the impending lockdown as he awaits officials directives from the national government.

