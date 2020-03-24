Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown
The national government will on Tuesday morning giving more details on the nationwide lockdown that comes into effect this week.
Meanwhile, Winde says he foresees stricter controls around the sale of alcohol during the 21-day period.
He says local neighbourhood watches will be playing a role in the management of the lockdown, in addition to law enforcement, SAPS and the army.
I'm pretty sure that liquor control is going to be quite stringent. It causes people to comply with the stringent rules.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Delivery companies are going to be very important in this role.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It was exactly the right decision. We know all the risks. It the right thing.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If we don't do these things, we are going to be messed for a year, and not just a few months.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde answers some questions regarding the impending lockdown as he awaits officials directives from the national government.
Listen to the Premier in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers
The financial support is available to Covid-19 affected small businesses and their workers of all races.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 554, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.Read More
SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief
The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.Read More
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance
Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19.Read More
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech
"It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already been put in place."Read More
Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday
The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19
Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding schemes.Read More
Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'
Verwoerd says both her children have Covid-19, her daughter has been extremely ill and she has the symptoms herself.Read More
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread'
HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction.Read More
Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19
Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need.Read More