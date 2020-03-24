Streaming issues? Report here
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM
by
Tags:
SPCA
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Pets
pet owners
COVID-19
SA lockdown
Cape SPCA
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

The team will care for the animals that are currently on-site. They will also ensure that stray and critically ill animals can still be admitted during the lockdown.

RELATED: Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams has urged pet-owners to be responsible citizens and respect the guidelines announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We are going to have 23 staff, including a qualified veterinarian, quarantined with our animals on-site.

Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

She says the organisation will continuously share advice on its Facebook page on how to keep pets stimulated during this time.

It appears that leisurely dog walks will be restricted during the lockdown.

Abrahams advises that pet-owners respect all social distancing measures as much as possible.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is concerned about animals that will be left behind as people flee to families in other provinces.

They've seen a slight increase in numbers of people bring their pets in for surrender, Abrahams says.

It's going to frustrating, but we are going to have to respect the parameters that have been laid down.

Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

If you're living in an apartment block and you have a dog, and you have to take them out for ablutions, do that. Respect social distancing and return to your home.

Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

If you are uncertain, rather err on the side of caution.

Belinda Abrahams, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The animal welfare group has also appealed to Capetonians to who can assist the organisation with caravans to allow the lockdown team to sleep while they stay on-site.

Anyone who can help is asked to email le frmanager@spca-ct.co.za with the details.

At the same time, the Cape SPCA has assured the public there is no evidence to suggest the coronavirus can be transmitted from domestic animals to humans.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


