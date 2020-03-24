Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers
Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer are each giving away R1 billion to help South African small businesses and their workers cope with the economic carnage wrought by Covid-19 and the impending lockdown, reports Business Insider South Africa.
As proud South Africans, we welcome the government’s robust and timely efforts to stem the tide of the coronavirus.Nicky Oppenheimer
Our aim is to mitigate the immediate economic impact of this pandemic, by keeping companies in business and protecting jobs... We will do this by providing direct financial assistance to employees who are at risk of losing their jobs or have suffered a loss of income, because of Covid-19.Nicky Oppenheimer
The Oppenheimer and Rupert families will not manage the fund – that responsibility will fall on an organisation independent of the family.
Financial support is available to all small businesses and their workers, no matter their race.
Our assistance will be available to ALL South African businesses.Johann Rupert (commenting on allegations that assistance is for "black-owned-only")
