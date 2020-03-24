South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown
With a looming shut down, and as more and more international flights get cancelled, Balme says it's important for South Africans outside the country to contact SA embassies and airlines for urgent assistance.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will go into lockdown for 21 days, starting from Thursday 26 March.
When the lockdown commences, South African citizens and residents arriving from high-risk countries will automatically be placed under quarantine for 14 days.
In addition, non-South Africans arriving on flights from high-risk countries will be turned back.
RELATED: Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship
International travelers who arrived in SA after 9 March 2020 from high-risk countries will be confined to their hotels until they have completed a 14-day period of quarantine.
Furthermore, international flights to Lanseria Airport will be temporarily suspended.
If you're sitting in a foreign country, please speak to the [South African] embassy.Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart
Flight cancellations are fast and furiously happening. If you're not at the airport now [Tuesday morning] to get onto a [homebound] flight, you may have left it too late.Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart
We need to get you home by Thursday.Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart
Listen to the discussion for more info on travel-related queries:
