South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:37
Mayor of Cape Town on lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Plato
Today at 13:51
TEARS Animal Rescue to keep cats in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lara Black - Marketing Manager at TEARS
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - keeping the kids entertained through lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 14:54
Quarantunes with the Bottomless Coffee Band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lourens Rabé - Member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Big Cs that will help us get through this
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership
Today at 15:40
Open for calls and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Entrepreneurs hit hard by Coronavirus - ways to stay afloat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Seraj Toefy - Custodian of Entrepreneurship at USB and Head of Africa for Centuro Global
Today at 16:55
#SelfIsoKaraoke with Don Copley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Copley - Lead Singer at Hot Water
Today at 17:20
Erica Drowse on Covid-19: We are at war.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Erika Drowse - Integrative GP at Hormonal Health and Wellness in Gardens
Today at 17:46
Small businesses are grateful for the promise of relief, but many questions remain unanswered,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dludlu - SBI Chief Executive Officer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding sc... 23 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care. 24 March 2020 12:52 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown

24 March 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
SA lockdown
21-day lockdown
Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme.

With a looming shut down, and as more and more international flights get cancelled, Balme says it's important for South Africans outside the country to contact SA embassies and airlines for urgent assistance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will go into lockdown for 21 days, starting from Thursday 26 March.

When the lockdown commences, South African citizens and residents arriving from high-risk countries will automatically be placed under quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, non-South Africans arriving on flights from high-risk countries will be turned back.

RELATED: Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship

International travelers who arrived in SA after 9 March 2020 from high-risk countries will be confined to their hotels until they have completed a 14-day period of quarantine.

Furthermore, international flights to Lanseria Airport will be temporarily suspended.

If you're sitting in a foreign country, please speak to the [South African] embassy.

Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart

Flight cancellations are fast and furiously happening. If you're not at the airport now [Tuesday morning] to get onto a [homebound] flight, you may have left it too late.

Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart

We need to get you home by Thursday.

Linda Balme, Commercial Sales Manager - Travelstart

Listen to the discussion for more info on travel-related queries:


24 March 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
SA lockdown
21-day lockdown

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

131217SPCA .jpg

Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

Make the most of free maths and science online learning

24 March 2020 7:24 AM

Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soap-hand-washing-hygiene-covid-19-children-123rf

Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

23 March 2020 4:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner

23 March 2020 12:33 PM

There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

neil-diamond-png

[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19

23 March 2020 11:11 AM

The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150907Pensioner.jpg

Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early

22 March 2020 11:44 AM

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food-flow-harvestjpg

#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families

21 March 2020 4:08 PM

New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cruise-shipjpg

Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship

20 March 2020 6:51 PM

With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home

20 March 2020 4:19 PM

What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands

20 March 2020 10:49 AM

Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa's weak health systems face escalating virus peril

24 March 2020 12:46 PM

CT Metrorail passengers accuse govt of neglecting coronavirus measures

24 March 2020 12:34 PM

Baragwanath Hospital staffer agrees with coronavirus lockdown

24 March 2020 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA