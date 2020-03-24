Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms

South Africa's confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 554, as of Tuesday 24 March.

Gauteng accounts for 302 of the total cases, most of which are in Johannesburg.

As the country prepares for a 21-day lockdown starting on Friday 27 March, Gauteng residents have been urged to stay put.

Health MEC Masuku has pleaded with Gauteng residents, particularly migrant workers, not to move between provinces at this time.

"We need to isolate and lockdown Gauteng" to manage the outbreak, the MEC says.

We encourage Gautengers and those that are migrant workers from other provinces to stay put in Gauteng and not to put other provinces at risk. Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

The lockdown is trying to indicate to all of us in South Africa to try and contain infections where they are. Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

We need to remain responsible and rational in whatever decision we take. Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

