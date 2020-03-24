Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
Why SA's craft distillers and producers can't legally produce hand sanitiser There's been an extraordinary demand for hand sanitiser as the world fights against the global coronavirus pandemic. 24 March 2020 5:47 PM
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms

24 March 2020 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku
COVID-19
SA lockdown
21-day lockdown
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time.

South Africa's confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 554, as of Tuesday 24 March.

Gauteng accounts for 302 of the total cases, most of which are in Johannesburg.

As the country prepares for a 21-day lockdown starting on Friday 27 March, Gauteng residents have been urged to stay put.

Health MEC Masuku has pleaded with Gauteng residents, particularly migrant workers, not to move between provinces at this time.

"We need to isolate and lockdown Gauteng" to manage the outbreak, the MEC says.

We encourage Gautengers and those that are migrant workers from other provinces to stay put in Gauteng and not to put other provinces at risk.

Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

The lockdown is trying to indicate to all of us in South Africa to try and contain infections where they are.

Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

We need to remain responsible and rational in whatever decision we take.

Dr Bandile Masuku, Gauteng MEC for Health

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:


24 March 2020 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku
COVID-19
SA lockdown
21-day lockdown

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Solidarity Fund: 'Not all small businesses covered, given our fiscal problem'

24 March 2020 2:48 PM

Thabi Leoka discusses the fund, seeded by Government to the tune of R750m and two famous billionaires who each contribute R1bn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131217SPCA .jpg

Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

24 March 2020 10:35 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 554, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf

SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief

24 March 2020 10:10 AM

The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-5jpg

'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

24 March 2020 9:06 AM

Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

Make the most of free maths and science online learning

24 March 2020 7:24 AM

Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

24 March 2020 6:51 AM

Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cape Town beaches will be closed from Tuesday

23 March 2020 4:52 PM

The City of Cape Town will close its beaches from Tuesday 24 March, to limit public contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soap-hand-washing-hygiene-covid-19-children-123rf

Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

23 March 2020 4:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

UIF receives increased SMME applications for COVID-19 relief

24 March 2020 6:00 PM

Ntshavheni: 51% black ownership requirement for funding is fake news

24 March 2020 5:44 PM

Sisulu: Rural, drought-hit areas to be supplied with water to wash hands

24 March 2020 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA