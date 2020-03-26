Streaming issues? Report here
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue

Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾

The Pawcast is a brand new podcast series published by Life Podcasts and hosted by pawrent, Lauren Palmer. In the series, Lauren and her 'puptastic' community of dog moms and dads share their passion for pooches, personal experiences with their own dogs and, discuss everything related to the wonder-fur world of dogs. If you're a dog owner, this podcast is designed to be as long as a good dog walk. 🐾

Adopt or shop? That is the (big) question...

One of the biggest decisions you'll make is, whether to adopt a dog from an animal shelter or purchase a puppy from a breeder. Some dogs spend months at the shelter waiting to get adopted into a loving family, while older dogs or dogs with medical issues get passed up for adoption. While it's quite rewarding to watch an adopted dog learn to trust and, eventually thrive in its new family of humans – the truth is, adoption isn't for everyone and, there's no shame in that.

In this episode, Lauren invites fellow dog lover and owner of Pup Chef, Kirsten Vieira to discuss the contentious topic of the adoption of 'pavement specials' from animal shelters and the purchase of purebred dogs through breeders.

Overburdened animal shelters rescue hundreds of abandoned, abused and neglected animals from low-income communities, in hopes of finding them loving, forever homes. While these dogs spend ages waiting for someone to take them home, their lack of human interaction can make them anti-social and fearful of people, often resulting in behavioural issues that could likely only rear its head after the adoption process is complete.

When Kirsten opened up her heart to the idea of welcoming a new fur-baby into her family, she visited a non-profit animal shelter, Kitty and Puppy Haven in Midrand. To ensure that the dog was being placed in a loving home, Kirsten underwent a thorough application process.

She talks about the extensive process in the podcast.

It's the first time I've adopted from them... growing up, I've adopted from the SPCA before. So, this was a whole new experience for me and I have to say, it was refreshing because I felt like they really ran every briefing like a business.

Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef

I was a bit taken aback by how protective the volunteers and the workers were over this adoption process.

Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef

What I liked about the paperwork is that they asked what your earning capacity is as an individual and as a couple. I feel like that's very important... I feel you need to have dispensible income when you're bringing in another family member.

Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef

If you're not confident enough to embrace an abandoned dog and prefer to purchase a puppy, it's important to do your research to ensure that you're purchasing from a responsible breeder and, that you remain responsible in your decision-making process after a dog has left its paw prints on your heart.

Subscribe to #ThePawcast podcast to get more episodes like this one!

If you're a dog lover, head to Instagram to join the Dogs of South Africa community – home to all of the gorgeous pooches and paw parents of South Africa.


This article first appeared on KFM : Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue


