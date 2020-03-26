Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue
The Pawcast is a brand new podcast series published by Life Podcasts and hosted by pawrent, Lauren Palmer. In the series, Lauren and her 'puptastic' community of dog moms and dads share their passion for pooches, personal experiences with their own dogs and, discuss everything related to the wonder-fur world of dogs. If you're a dog owner, this podcast is designed to be as long as a good dog walk. 🐾
Adopt or shop? That is the (big) question...
One of the biggest decisions you'll make is, whether to adopt a dog from an animal shelter or purchase a puppy from a breeder. Some dogs spend months at the shelter waiting to get adopted into a loving family, while older dogs or dogs with medical issues get passed up for adoption. While it's quite rewarding to watch an adopted dog learn to trust and, eventually thrive in its new family of humans – the truth is, adoption isn't for everyone and, there's no shame in that.
In this episode, Lauren invites fellow dog lover and owner of Pup Chef, Kirsten Vieira to discuss the contentious topic of the adoption of 'pavement specials' from animal shelters and the purchase of purebred dogs through breeders.
Overburdened animal shelters rescue hundreds of abandoned, abused and neglected animals from low-income communities, in hopes of finding them loving, forever homes. While these dogs spend ages waiting for someone to take them home, their lack of human interaction can make them anti-social and fearful of people, often resulting in behavioural issues that could likely only rear its head after the adoption process is complete.
When Kirsten opened up her heart to the idea of welcoming a new fur-baby into her family, she visited a non-profit animal shelter, Kitty and Puppy Haven in Midrand. To ensure that the dog was being placed in a loving home, Kirsten underwent a thorough application process.
She talks about the extensive process in the podcast.
It's the first time I've adopted from them... growing up, I've adopted from the SPCA before. So, this was a whole new experience for me and I have to say, it was refreshing because I felt like they really ran every briefing like a business.Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef
I was a bit taken aback by how protective the volunteers and the workers were over this adoption process.Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef
What I liked about the paperwork is that they asked what your earning capacity is as an individual and as a couple. I feel like that's very important... I feel you need to have dispensible income when you're bringing in another family member.Kirsten Vieira, owner – Pup Chef
If you're not confident enough to embrace an abandoned dog and prefer to purchase a puppy, it's important to do your research to ensure that you're purchasing from a responsible breeder and, that you remain responsible in your decision-making process after a dog has left its paw prints on your heart.
Subscribe to #ThePawcast podcast to get more episodes like this one!
If you're a dog lover, head to Instagram to join the Dogs of South Africa community – home to all of the gorgeous pooches and paw parents of South Africa.
This article first appeared on KFM : Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue
More from Lifestyle
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown
SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.Read More
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour
JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour.Read More
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears
The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown
Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme.Read More
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.Read More
Make the most of free maths and science online learning
Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.Read More
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive
The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.Read More
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner
There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down
Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud
CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listeners.Read More
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19
The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.Read More
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa
The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.'Read More
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.Read More
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19
The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.Read More
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo
Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.Read More