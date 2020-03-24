Private sector has all hands on deck supporting government's coronavirus battle

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers The financial support is available to Covid-19 affected small businesses and their workers of all races. 24 March 2020 12:11 PM
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic. 24 March 2020 8:05 PM
Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe. 24 March 2020 7:54 PM
Coronavirus lockdown: How will small business survive? Exceptional measures by government and the private sector - but will they really help protect small businesses? 24 March 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Private sector has all hands on deck supporting government's coronavirus battle

24 March 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
National Small Medium and Micro Enterprises SMME
SMEs
small business
pitanya
Sipho Pityana, the President of Business Unity South Africa, on big steps taken with government.

All shops and businesses will from Friday be closed - except pharmacies, laboratories, banks, financial and payment services, supermarkets, petrol stations and medical care providers.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know how we can be sure that the medicine does not to kill the patient. The medicine for this thing is - cut off its supply links. Don't allow it to transfer from person to person.

If we don''t get this thing under control in three weeks, the lockdown surely has to continue.

It shows the importance of getting this done hard and fast.

Sipho Pityana, President of Business Unity South Africa, explains how business is working with government.

First focus for us was health - making sure our capacity to respond to this crisis draws not only from government resources but that the private sector in its length and breadth, provides its infrastructure, expertise and resources. When I say that, I know that most people think about health providers like your hospitals and medical aid and pharmaceuticals. But companies like mine, AngloGold Ashanti, have made available two of its hospitals to government should it need it. Many of us have health departments in our own environment. This is the most impressive collaborative and advanced aspect in our collaboration with government.

Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity South Africa

Government has been very deliberate in its interventions here. This is unchartered waters. But Government draws on the resources of local and international people to enable it to make intelligent decisions. We feel that, as business, we can line up behind it. The key focus for us now is, we are worried about the implications on the economy and the social dimensions of this thing. We have nine working groups drawn from different sectors. Security of supply chains, import substitution, what happens to SMEs - if no interventions are made. We could very well have serious decimation of SMEs in the next 100 days. So we need to put certain interventions in place to make sure we mitigate the impact.

Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity South Africa
Picture: 123rf.com

Listen to the entire interview about all the interventions planned, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Private sector has all hands on deck supporting government's coronavirus battle


netflorist-haroldpng

Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown

24 March 2020 8:05 PM

Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic.

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

Coronavirus lockdown: How will small business survive?

24 March 2020 7:10 PM

Exceptional measures by government and the private sector - but will they really help protect small businesses?

ginjpg

Why SA's craft distillers and producers can't legally produce hand sanitiser

24 March 2020 5:47 PM

There's been an extraordinary demand for hand sanitiser as the world fights against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Solidarity Fund: 'Not all small businesses covered, given our fiscal problem'

24 March 2020 2:48 PM

Thabi Leoka discusses the fund, seeded by Government to the tune of R750m and two famous billionaires who each contribute R1bn.

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

24 March 2020 12:11 PM

The financial support is available to Covid-19 affected small businesses and their workers of all races.

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf

SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief

24 March 2020 10:10 AM

The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.

tito-mboweni-5jpg

'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

24 March 2020 9:06 AM

Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs.

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government

23 March 2020 8:16 PM

There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis.

pexels-photo-67468jpeg

How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times?

23 March 2020 7:06 PM

Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling.

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump warns coronavirus shutdown could 'destroy a country'

24 March 2020 8:28 PM

COVID-19: Owners of fishing permits due for renewal to get grace period

24 March 2020 8:08 PM

Panic buying: Capetonians flock to stores ahead of national lockdown

24 March 2020 6:55 PM

