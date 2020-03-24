Ryan Bacher, the MD of Netflorist, is proposing delivering fresh fruit and vegetables in the lockdown.

He shared his plans with The Money Show.

We're already doing it - actually we launched it last week. We're are delivering fresh fruit and veg to Joburg, Pretoria and we'll be in Cape Town and Durban in the next few days. We hope to extend it to necessities like groceries. Ryan Bacher, MD - NetFlorist

Online shopping is allowed. Our view is that demand is going to completely outstrip capacity in the system. Ryan Bacher, MD - NetFlorist

This article first appeared on 702 : Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown