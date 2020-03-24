Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

Are advertisements reflecting the coronavirus lockdown and grabbing people's attention?

Yes, says Andy Rice, branding expert - but in quantity not quality.

While we've seen a substantial amount of advertisements in terms of quantity, I'm not convinced that we have yet got it right in terms of quality. The message that's coming through is telling you what to do - and not why you should be doing it. I think there are some good examples recently of major campaigns that's understood it's the why more than the what. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Keep it simple, keep it emotive, and keep it relevant. Human nature has not changed. There was another nice example in Britain the late 60s when the economy was in turmoil and nothing seemed to be working ...until four secretaries form a ventilation company in Surrey decided that they would take some action - they were offering to work an hour extra every week for no extra salary. It was all marketed under the banner 'I'm backing Britain'. It swept through society and the media. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

I have a smattering of lesser Heroes today - I was struck by a little commercial that appeared at the start of an adbreak on DSTV which said - 'Why not use this adbreak to go and wash your hands?' I thought it was clever communication. My second one is our old friend SARS - an email thanking me for my diligence and compliance. It made me feel a little bit better about SARS! My last one I thought is very entertaining - a series of cartoons called Marketoonist, making fun of all the insincere brand messages in this difficult time. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the entire interview about the best and worst ads, below.

