Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic
Are advertisements reflecting the coronavirus lockdown and grabbing people's attention?
Yes, says Andy Rice, branding expert - but in quantity not quality.
While we've seen a substantial amount of advertisements in terms of quantity, I'm not convinced that we have yet got it right in terms of quality. The message that's coming through is telling you what to do - and not why you should be doing it. I think there are some good examples recently of major campaigns that's understood it's the why more than the what.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Keep it simple, keep it emotive, and keep it relevant. Human nature has not changed. There was another nice example in Britain the late 60s when the economy was in turmoil and nothing seemed to be working ...until four secretaries form a ventilation company in Surrey decided that they would take some action - they were offering to work an hour extra every week for no extra salary. It was all marketed under the banner 'I'm backing Britain'. It swept through society and the media.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
I have a smattering of lesser Heroes today - I was struck by a little commercial that appeared at the start of an adbreak on DSTV which said - 'Why not use this adbreak to go and wash your hands?'
I thought it was clever communication.
My second one is our old friend SARS - an email thanking me for my diligence and compliance. It made me feel a little bit better about SARS!
My last one I thought is very entertaining - a series of cartoons called Marketoonist, making fun of all the insincere brand messages in this difficult time.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to the entire interview about the best and worst ads, below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic
More from Ad Feature
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns
A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.Read More
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from But does it work?
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
The worst and the best advertisements this week
Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More