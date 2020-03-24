Why SA's craft distillers and producers can't legally produce hand sanitiser
In South Africa, where there have been 554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date, the product has been difficult to come by.
Local craft distillers have the potential to produce at least 60,000 litres of sanitiser per month.
However, they are faced with major red tape linked to their licensing agreements with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The South African Craft Distilling Institute's Hendre Barnard explains the hurdles confronting the industry.
Our members have the capability of producing in excess of 50,000 litres of 90% plus alcohol per month - that will yield you 60,000 litres of sanitiser per month.Hendre Barnard, Secretary - South African Craft Distilling Institute
A craft distillery operates under what is known as a micro manufacturer liquor licence.Hendre Barnard, Secretary - South African Craft Distilling Institute
In order to sell alcohol, you have to pay excise tax... which makes the end product price for a litre of sanitisers at 70% [alcohol] anywhere in the region of R250 to R300 a litre. That's not affordable for most people.Hendre Barnard, Secretary - South African Craft Distilling Institute
The way around that is to denature the alcohol; however, a craft distillery is not allowed to do that.Hendre Barnard, Secretary - South African Craft Distilling Institute
We have to apply for special permission from Sars in order to denature alcohol. This is not happening. The requests are not being processed.Hendre Barnard, Secretary - South African Craft Distilling Institute
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
