There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

Today at 10:08
New York is the US Epicentre of the Coronvirus after recording 250 deaths yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:17
POPCRU on the 21 day lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Hackers target World Health Organisation amid coronavirus pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest on impact of Covid-19 on local music industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Latest Local
'We're disappointed at Hewitt's parole. He raped young girls he was coaching' Peter van Niekerk, lawyer of one of convicted rapist Bob Hewitt's victims, says the former tennis star committed horrific crimes. 25 March 2020 10:07 AM
Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA Gift of the Givers is setting up Covid-19 testing stations, reports Cape Times (IOL). 25 March 2020 9:55 AM
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or overnight visitors from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic. 24 March 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

25 March 2020 7:45 AM
by
Tags:
Food security
Tiger Brands
COVID-19
coronavirus in south afrca
SA 21-day lockdown
'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands.

Government and retailers say there will be enough food for the coming weeks. But the stores are still

Refilwe Molotos talks to Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Tiger Brands about what has been going on behind the scenes to keep SA fed in the lockdown.

Let me reassure people. There is enough food. The lockdown is only for 21 days and people are going to be allowed to go an shop for groceries and medical provisions.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

There is no need to worry. We have sufficient finished products both on the shelf and also have built up stock in anticipation of this. And we have enough raw material to produce more stock should that be required.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

The government has helped by keeping the ports open so where we are reliant on import raw materials, they will continue to come into the country.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste. That is criminal in a country where 12 million people go to bed hungry.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

Government and business are suggesting limit items consumers may buy at one time.

Listen to the interview below:

25 March 2020 7:45 AM
by
Tags:
Food security
Tiger Brands
COVID-19
coronavirus in south afrca
SA 21-day lockdown

