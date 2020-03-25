There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

Government and retailers say there will be enough food for the coming weeks. But the stores are still

Refilwe Molotos talks to Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Tiger Brands about what has been going on behind the scenes to keep SA fed in the lockdown.

Let me reassure people. There is enough food. The lockdown is only for 21 days and people are going to be allowed to go an shop for groceries and medical provisions. Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

There is no need to worry. We have sufficient finished products both on the shelf and also have built up stock in anticipation of this. And we have enough raw material to produce more stock should that be required. Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

The government has helped by keeping the ports open so where we are reliant on import raw materials, they will continue to come into the country. Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste. That is criminal in a country where 12 million people go to bed hungry. Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

Government and business are suggesting limit items consumers may buy at one time.

