No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down
The Restaurant Association of SA has been in touch with the Minister of Tourism's office and they say that the total lockdown has no loopholes and no exceptions at all.
All food deliveries and takeaways are prohibited.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association, who has had to break the hard news to her members.
The directive from the Minister of Tourism was quite clear.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
She says the president's directive is to close all restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars, and takeaways during the nationwide 21-day lockdown in South Africa.
There are a number of fast-food outlets that are trying to find ways to stay open, but I think we need to respect the President Ramaphosa's speech and the leadership that has helped us get to this point, and trust the process that will enable us to get back up and running as soon as possible.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
Alberts says the president's speech made her feel very proud to be a South African and greatly admires the administration that has gone into providing assistance for these businesses through a range of funds and financial measures.
She acknowledges staff will be laid off and that special UIF finds are being made available to assist workers at this time.
It's a unilateral move to lay off staff and employees. There have been funds made available. Forms have been distributed and I have checked with the UIF that they can process this.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
There is a massive knock-on effect and we need to continue and collaborate about how we will bring this industry back to life after this lockdown.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
For more information click here to go to the Restaurant Association website.
Listen to the interview below:
