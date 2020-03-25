No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Hackers target World Health Organisation amid coronavirus pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest on impact of Covid-19 on local music industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
City of Cape Town on lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Plato
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're disappointed at Hewitt's parole. He raped young girls he was coaching' Peter van Niekerk, lawyer of one of convicted rapist Bob Hewitt's victims, says the former tennis star committed horrific crimes. 25 March 2020 10:07 AM
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers The financial support is available to Covid-19 affected small businesses and their workers of all races. 24 March 2020 12:11 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or overnight visitors from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic. 24 March 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down

25 March 2020 8:18 AM
by
Tags:
restaurants
COVID-19
SA 21-day lockdown
takeaways
food deliveries
Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all.

The Restaurant Association of SA has been in touch with the Minister of Tourism's office and they say that the total lockdown has no loopholes and no exceptions at all.

All food deliveries and takeaways are prohibited.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association, who has had to break the hard news to her members.

The directive from the Minister of Tourism was quite clear.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association

She says the president's directive is to close all restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars, and takeaways during the nationwide 21-day lockdown in South Africa.

There are a number of fast-food outlets that are trying to find ways to stay open, but I think we need to respect the President Ramaphosa's speech and the leadership that has helped us get to this point, and trust the process that will enable us to get back up and running as soon as possible.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association

Alberts says the president's speech made her feel very proud to be a South African and greatly admires the administration that has gone into providing assistance for these businesses through a range of funds and financial measures.

She acknowledges staff will be laid off and that special UIF finds are being made available to assist workers at this time.

It's a unilateral move to lay off staff and employees. There have been funds made available. Forms have been distributed and I have checked with the UIF that they can process this.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association

There is a massive knock-on effect and we need to continue and collaborate about how we will bring this industry back to life after this lockdown.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association

For more information click here to go to the Restaurant Association website.

Listen to the interview below:


25 March 2020 8:18 AM
by
Tags:
restaurants
COVID-19
SA 21-day lockdown
takeaways
food deliveries

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 9:38 AM

South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

25 March 2020 8:48 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 709, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket food security 123rfbusiness 123rf

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

25 March 2020 7:45 AM

'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Solidarity Fund: 'Not all small businesses covered, given our fiscal problem'

24 March 2020 2:48 PM

Thabi Leoka discusses the fund, seeded by Government to the tune of R750m and two famous billionaires who each contribute R1bn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170413-park-town-stationedjpg

Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms

24 March 2020 2:41 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131217SPCA .jpg

Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf

SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief

24 March 2020 10:10 AM

The alcohol industry has mobilised to save South Africa from the persistent shortage of hand sanitiser, reports Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-5jpg

'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

24 March 2020 9:06 AM

Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

Make the most of free maths and science online learning

24 March 2020 7:24 AM

Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Business

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

Local Business

EWN Highlights

UIF braces for COVID-19 claims flood

25 March 2020 9:22 AM

DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane Council

25 March 2020 9:14 AM

CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)

25 March 2020 8:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA