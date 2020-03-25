Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:08
New York is the US Epicentre of the Coronvirus after recording 250 deaths yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:17
POPCRU on the 21 day lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Hackers target World Health Organisation amid coronavirus pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest on impact of Covid-19 on local music industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're disappointed at Hewitt's parole. He raped young girls he was coaching' Peter van Niekerk, lawyer of one of convicted rapist Bob Hewitt's victims, says the former tennis star committed horrific crimes. 25 March 2020 10:07 AM
Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA Gift of the Givers is setting up Covid-19 testing stations, reports Cape Times (IOL). 25 March 2020 9:55 AM
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or overnight visitors from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic. 24 March 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

25 March 2020 8:45 AM
by
Tags:
Shoprite
Pieter Engelbrecht
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and Shoprite wants to thank and reward them," says CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Shoprite is giving workers in its shops and distribution centre a once-off bonus totalling R102 million to thank them for their “tireless efforts to feed the nation” during this extraordinary time.

A Shoprite store. Picture: Supplied.

Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Group

The retailer – South Africa’s largest employer besides the government – will pay the “appreciation bonus” on Thursday, 2 April.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht made the announcement on Tuesday.

Engelbrecht urged shoppers to be responsible and not buy more than they need at one time.

Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Group

Also, read:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 March 2020 8:45 AM
by
Tags:
Shoprite
Pieter Engelbrecht
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa

Recommended

More from Business

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 9:38 AM

South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket food security 123rfbusiness 123rf

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

25 March 2020 7:45 AM

'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown

24 March 2020 8:05 PM

Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

Coronavirus lockdown: How will small business survive?

24 March 2020 7:10 PM

Exceptional measures by government and the private sector - but will they really help protect small businesses?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Private sector has all hands on deck supporting government's coronavirus battle

24 March 2020 6:55 PM

Sipho Pityana, the President of Business Unity South Africa, on big steps taken with government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ginjpg

Why SA's craft distillers and producers can't legally produce hand sanitiser

24 March 2020 5:47 PM

There's been an extraordinary demand for hand sanitiser as the world fights against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Solidarity Fund: 'Not all small businesses covered, given our fiscal problem'

24 March 2020 2:48 PM

Thabi Leoka discusses the fund, seeded by Government to the tune of R750m and two famous billionaires who each contribute R1bn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

24 March 2020 12:11 PM

The financial support is available to Covid-19 affected small businesses and their workers of all races.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Business

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

Local Business

EWN Highlights

UIF braces for COVID-19 claims flood

25 March 2020 9:22 AM

DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane Council

25 March 2020 9:14 AM

CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)

25 March 2020 8:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA