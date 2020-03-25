Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'
Shoprite is giving workers in its shops and distribution centre a once-off bonus totalling R102 million to thank them for their “tireless efforts to feed the nation” during this extraordinary time.
Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Group
The retailer – South Africa’s largest employer besides the government – will pay the “appreciation bonus” on Thursday, 2 April.
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht made the announcement on Tuesday.
Engelbrecht urged shoppers to be responsible and not buy more than they need at one time.
Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Group
