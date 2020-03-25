SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

In a statement released on Tuesday night, SAA says that it supports the state's efforts to "retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19".

The airline says it will assist passengers who want to change their travel plans and commence their journeys before the national lockdown, as well as those who to defer their travel until after the 21-day period.

SAA adds that its call centres would not operate during the lockdown.

The airline will resume domestic flights on 17 April.

Last week, the national carrier suspended all of its international flights. These flights remain suspended until 31 May 2020.

SAA supports the national effort as announced by the government, to retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the (COVID-19) https://t.co/GHYqOQW79g #FlySAA pic.twitter.com/LL7XPM5g8T — SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) March 24, 2020