Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA
Testing for Covid-19 at one of the stations set up by Gift of the Givers costs R750.
The organisation is also providing medical professionals with protective gear and medical consumables to institutions that have run out.
For more detail, read “Gift of Givers setting up testing stations across SA at a discounted cost of R750” (Cape Times, IOL).
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money
Who funds Gift of the Givers?
South Africans! We don’t have international funders! 99.9% of the money is from ordinary South Africans… South Africa is one of the most generous nations on Earth… People still dig into their pockets… Even for international projects… In 2011 when we responded to the famine in Somalia… A poor school in Orange Farm – the kids don’t have shoes, they don’t have lunch, they don’t have a jersey in winter – gave us R41 000…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers’ bank account details, if you’d like to donate something – no matter what the amount:
Standard Bank (Pietermaritzburg)
Account number: 052 137 228
Branch code: 057525
Reference: Corona
You can request a certificate for tax purposes by sending an email to donations@giftofthegivers.org.
Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'
Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers
Solidarity Fund: 'Not all small businesses covered, given our fiscal problem'
SA alcohol industry donates 40K litres for sanitiser, providing instant relief
