Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA

Testing for Covid-19 at one of the stations set up by Gift of the Givers costs R750.

The organisation is also providing medical professionals with protective gear and medical consumables to institutions that have run out.

South Africans! We don’t have international funders! 99.9% of the money is from ordinary South Africans… South Africa is one of the most generous nations on Earth… People still dig into their pockets… Even for international projects… In 2011 when we responded to the famine in Somalia… A poor school in Orange Farm – the kids don’t have shoes, they don’t have lunch, they don’t have a jersey in winter – gave us R41 000… Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers’ bank account details, if you’d like to donate something – no matter what the amount:

Standard Bank (Pietermaritzburg)

Account number: 052 137 228

Branch code: 057525

Reference: Corona

You can request a certificate for tax purposes by sending an email to donations@giftofthegivers.org.

