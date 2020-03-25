'We're disappointed at Hewitt's parole. He raped young girls he was coaching'

Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015 for cases that took place over 20 years ago, his third parole application has proven a charm.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims, Peter van Niekerk, Head of Litigation at Eversheds Sutherland.

He has acted for one of the victims, Theresa “Twiggy” Tolken while Tania Koen has acted for victim Olivia Jasriel. The third victim may not be named.

Van Niekerk says while many are unhappy with the outcome, the legislation entitles a person to apply for parole.

It has been a long journey. We have opposed all his applications. But at the end of the day, people are entitled to parole whether we like it or not and in this case we obviously don't. Peter van Niekerk, Head of Litigation - Eversheds Sutherland

We're obviously very disappointed. He committed horrific crimes. He raped two young girls who were being coached by him. They were 12 and 13. So it is difficult to come to terms with someone like this being released. Peter van Niekerk, Head of Litigation - Eversheds Sutherland

The way the system works means we don't know exactly what his representations were. Peter van Niekerk, Head of Litigation - Eversheds Sutherland

He says he and Koen made representations in isolation of his representations.

Van Niekerk surmises Hewitt used his age and health to argue for parole.

She is obviously extremely disappointed as no doubt the other victims are. Peter van Niekerk, Head of Litigation - Eversheds Sutherland

Listen to the interview below: