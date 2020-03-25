SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown
All tourism facilities in SANParks will be closed until further notice.
Day visitors are no longer permitted to enter the parks, SANParks explains in a statement.
SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni says the health and safety of staff and visitors is the biggest priority.
Mketeni says guests from high-risk countries currently resident in the parks who arrived in the country before March 9 must remain there and await further instructions.
All such guests have been identified and staff on the ground will provide them with support and further information regarding their travel arrangements as well as facilitate contact with their embassies.Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks
Guests who had reservations at any SANParks accommodation can amend their bookings without any penalty.
However, guests who cancel will be subjected to the standard cancellation terms and conditions.
