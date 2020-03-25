Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says South Africans may walk dogs and go for jogs and lockdown is to avoid congregating in large numbers.
RELATED: Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home
He says the lockdown is to avoid congregating in large numbers and told the SABC in an interview that walking dogs 'should not be a problem.'
Talking to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report, Mkhize says:
We prefer people to stay home. If you go out and jog it must be a very short distance. Don't mingle in crowds. If there are crowds then we will implement crowd control.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
He added that government does not want to have to be checking in people's houses to see if they are complying.
No parties allowed. You cannot sit as a group, boozing or smoking together, then coughing together - and no group braaing.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
#ZweliMkhize says there's no problem with jogging, walking the dogs and going to the grocery store during the #SouthAfricaLockdown.— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 25, 2020
He says the lockdown is to avoid congregating in large numbers. #Covid19SA #CoronavirusInSA
Listen to the minister below:
