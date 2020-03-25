Popcru: Don't wait for the police and army, act responsibly
South Africa will enter into a 21-day lockdown at midnight on Thursday.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says the public has a civic duty to abide by the lockdown rules.
Mamabolo says the army and police cannot work alone. He says citizens have a collective role to act in line with the regulations.
The union represents police, traffic and correctional services officials.
As such, Popcur members are tasked with ensuring the safety of inmates, civil servants, and the general public.
We want to say to the public that this is not a SAPS challenge alone. There's seems to be an over-reliance on the role that the army and the police will be playing.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
We will be ensuring that we mobilise our communities to [cooperate] the law enforcement officers at all times.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
All our members are committed and ready to contribute towards reducing the pandemic.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
The crisis that we are facing as a country is a big one. The [lockdown] has to be done, if we are to save lives.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
