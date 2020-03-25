Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears
"We are trying our damndest to make sure that we adhere to all the rules and the regulations... It's hard but please don't panic; we'll make it through these 21 days."
That's the word from the Cape Town fresh produce market in Epping, which will stay open during the looming 21-day lockdown as an essential provider of fresh fruit and veg for Capetonians.
Executive committee member Sherwyn Thompson gives the assurance that members of the public will be allowed to visit the market during the lockdown.
He allays hygiene fears raised by CapeTalk listeners, detailing the measures now put in place.
These include the installation of infra-red testers and hand sanitizer facilities at all the entrances to the 5-hectare building.
We've added ten handwashing units to the trading floor as well.Sherwyn Thompson, Executive committee member - Cape Town Fresh Produce Market
We've redesigned the queuing system at all the banking facilities to facilitate the safe social spacing distances.Sherwyn Thompson, Executive committee member - Cape Town Fresh Produce Market
The market's employees will also be self-isolating so that they can work in shifts says Thompson.
Members of the public need to first go to the market's buying centre to purchase a buying card and they'll then have access to all the available fresh produce.
"We're here for you" reassures Thompson.
For more detail, take a listen:
