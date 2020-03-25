David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
One tiny sliver of a silver lining to the impending lockdown is that David Scott of The Kiffness will remain to have LOTS of time on his hands.
YASSS!
We can’t wait for our anxieties to be soothed by his awesome epic-ness.
Seriously, do yourself a favour and subscribe to his YouTube channel – it’s really, really kiff.
This is his latest video (Covid-19 parody of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody), published on Thursday morning:
This Covid-19 version of “The Best Song in the World” is our favourite (check his flatmate gingerly going about her business in the background, love it!):
Listen to this, it’s so effortless how it does it (Covid-19 version of Plain White T's - "Hey There Delilah"):
Covid-19 version of “Sweet Caroline” (The Official National Anthem of White People – LOL!):
Scott having fun with President Ramaphosa’s “elbow greeting”:
Wonder what he will do next?
