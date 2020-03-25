Bruce Whitfield's Lockdown Reading: Astronaut's 9 tips for living in isolation

Bruce Whitfield is reading an inspiring snippet every evening on The Money Show to help us all get through the 21-day lockdown.

This reading is from a New York Times opinion piece by astronaut Scott Kelly who spent a year on The International Space Station and who knows a thing or two about living in isolation.

Being stuck at home can be challenging. When I lived in the space station for nearly a year it wasn't easy. Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield

When I went to sleep I was at work. When I woke up I was still at work. Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield

Flying in space is probably the only job you absolutely cannot quit. Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield

Scott writes, he learned things up there he would like to share, as they may come in handy at this time as we all live in lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Some tips from Scott about living in isolation

Keep to a schedule

Pace yourself

Take time out for fun activities

Consistent bedtime

Go outside into nature

Do exercise

Get a hobby (read books, play an instrument, practice art)

Keep a journal

Take time to connect and listen to experts

Listen to the helpful reading below: