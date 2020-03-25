Bruce Whitfield's Lockdown Reading: Astronaut's 9 tips for living in isolation
Bruce Whitfield is reading an inspiring snippet every evening on The Money Show to help us all get through the 21-day lockdown.
This reading is from a New York Times opinion piece by astronaut Scott Kelly who spent a year on The International Space Station and who knows a thing or two about living in isolation.
Being stuck at home can be challenging. When I lived in the space station for nearly a year it wasn't easy.Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield
When I went to sleep I was at work. When I woke up I was still at work.Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield
Flying in space is probably the only job you absolutely cannot quit.Scott Kelly, Astronaut - read by Bruce Whitfield
Scott writes, he learned things up there he would like to share, as they may come in handy at this time as we all live in lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Some tips from Scott about living in isolation
- Keep to a schedule
- Pace yourself
- Take time out for fun activities
- Consistent bedtime
- Go outside into nature
- Do exercise
- Get a hobby (read books, play an instrument, practice art)
- Keep a journal
- Take time to connect and listen to experts
Listen to the helpful reading below:
