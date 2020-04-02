The Pawcast is a brand new podcast series published by Life Podcasts and hosted by pawrent, Lauren Palmer. In the series, Lauren and her 'puptastic' community of dog moms and dads share their passion for pooches, personal experiences with their own dogs and, discuss everything related to the wonder-fur world of dogs. If you're a dog owner, this podcast is designed to be as long as a good dog walk. 🐾

In this episode, Lauren talks to award-winning portrait photographer, Emma O'Brien about Black Dog Syndrome and, her iconic The Black Series of photographs aimed at raising awareness around the issue.

'Black Dog Syndrome' is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs.

Black dogs are stereotypically perceived to be aggressive, dangerous dogs with behavioural traits that could pose a risk to families with small children. Sadly, the prevalence of colour-bias means that a number of black dogs have longer stays in animal shelters than their light-coloured counterparts and, have a higher rate of euthanasia.

Statistically, they're the least likely to be adopted and the most likely to be put to sleep. Emma O'Brien, Portrait Photographer — The Black Series

In the Instagram-obsessed world that we live in, another reason why black dogs are less appealing and wait the longest for adoption is quite a vain one indeed — black dogs don't photograph well!?

To change perceptions amongst potential adopters, Emma puts black dogs in the spotlight, photographing the stunning dogs against a black backdrop to showcase their playful personalities. Take a look at The Black Series and find out how you can help raise awareness about the issue.

This article first appeared on 947 : Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon