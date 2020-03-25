[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Open to calls, whatsapp's, voice notes and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SelfIsoKaraoke with The December Streets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee
Today at 17:05
Special leave benefits announced for employees in self-quarantine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive of Employment at ENS
Today at 17:20
Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist, regarding COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Latest Local
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
Plans to protect Cape Town's most vulnerable - 10,000 homeless people The City of Cape Town is planning to identify eight 'safe spaces' - how will the homeless be grouped and fed during the shutdown? 25 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home

25 March 2020 12:50 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown
Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize addresses concerns about COVID-19 with Clement Manyathela.

He says South Africa is moving to the point if growing internal transmission of the virus.

On Wednesday there is a total of 709 cases.

Everyone has to take responsibility for stopping that spread.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

He says there is an agreement that public and private hospital beds and laboratories will be used to treat the virus.

Whether you are admitted to public or private hospitals, it will be the same thing.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Whatever pharmaceuticals are in stock must be available to all.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

The Covid-19 test is done based on clinical criteria, he says.

Training of doctors and nurses for dealing with Covid-19 is increasing, he says.

At the moment we are coping...Most can recover at home. We only have two at the moment who are critical

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

He says research shows claims of medications causing the virus to spread are untrue.

There is no link between anti-inflammatory medication such as Bufin and Covid-19.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

This lockdown is about stopping the spread of infection. We encourage people to just stay at home. Do not move to other provinces.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

It is preferable to stay home but if you do exercise or walk your dog keep it short and do not mingle in crowds.

We prefer people to stay home. If you go out and jog it must be a very short distance. Don't mingle in crowds. If there are crowds then we will implement crowd control.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

He explains the dangers of public transport in spreading the virus. Special slots are being looked at when taxis can transport people in essential services to and from work.

No parties allowed. You cannot sit as a group, boozing or smoking together, then coughing together - and no group braaing.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Please be responsible. We don't want to be going to check your houses.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

He says he hopes people are going to be honest and show they are essential workers needing to go to work through their own credentials.

He says church gatherings have been a factor in the spread of the virus in other countries an instance in Free State.

With time we will be observing what the pattern of infection is in our country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

I am very impressed with the way South Africans have responded. I want to say thank you for your support. Let's keep to the seriousness of it.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Listen to callers' questions and the minister's answers below:


