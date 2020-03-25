[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize addresses concerns about COVID-19 with Clement Manyathela.
He says South Africa is moving to the point if growing internal transmission of the virus.
On Wednesday there is a total of 709 cases.
Everyone has to take responsibility for stopping that spread.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
He says there is an agreement that public and private hospital beds and laboratories will be used to treat the virus.
Whether you are admitted to public or private hospitals, it will be the same thing.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Whatever pharmaceuticals are in stock must be available to all.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
The Covid-19 test is done based on clinical criteria, he says.
Training of doctors and nurses for dealing with Covid-19 is increasing, he says.
At the moment we are coping...Most can recover at home. We only have two at the moment who are criticalHealth Minister Zweli Mkhize
He says research shows claims of medications causing the virus to spread are untrue.
There is no link between anti-inflammatory medication such as Bufin and Covid-19.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
This lockdown is about stopping the spread of infection. We encourage people to just stay at home. Do not move to other provinces.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
It is preferable to stay home but if you do exercise or walk your dog keep it short and do not mingle in crowds.
We prefer people to stay home. If you go out and jog it must be a very short distance. Don't mingle in crowds. If there are crowds then we will implement crowd control.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
He explains the dangers of public transport in spreading the virus. Special slots are being looked at when taxis can transport people in essential services to and from work.
No parties allowed. You cannot sit as a group, boozing or smoking together, then coughing together - and no group braaing.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Please be responsible. We don't want to be going to check your houses.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
He says he hopes people are going to be honest and show they are essential workers needing to go to work through their own credentials.
He says church gatherings have been a factor in the spread of the virus in other countries an instance in Free State.
With time we will be observing what the pattern of infection is in our country.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
I am very impressed with the way South Africans have responded. I want to say thank you for your support. Let's keep to the seriousness of it.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Listen to callers' questions and the minister's answers below:
