[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down
Now's the time to keep from falling apart. We gotta keep love in our hearts.
These are the encouraging lyrics of a heartwarming song written by South Africa's most-loved musos.
The artists, in collaboration with retailer Pick n Pay, have encouraged citizens to shop thoughtfully.
Friends don't let friends panic buy, cause you don't want to be that guy.
Please think of those in need. We gotta a lot of hungry mouths to feed.
No one likes ‘that guy’. That’s why friends don’t let friends panic buy. Some of SA’s musos hit the studio to remind you to shop responsibly and with your community in mind. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/l78JSkFxt1— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 25, 2020
