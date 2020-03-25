Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Open to calls, whatsapp's, voice notes and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SelfIsoKaraoke with The December Streets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee
Today at 17:05
Special leave benefits announced for employees in self-quarantine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive of Employment at ENS
Today at 17:20
Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist, regarding COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
Plans to protect Cape Town's most vulnerable - 10,000 homeless people The City of Cape Town is planning to identify eight 'safe spaces' - how will the homeless be grouped and fed during the shutdown? 25 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

25 March 2020 1:33 PM
by
Tags:
Competition Commission
Sipho Ngwema
Clement Manyathela
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Price gouging
exploitive pricing
Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!

The Competition Commission has received 21 cases of price gouging related to Covid-19 essentials such as masks, hand sanitiser and toilet paper.

The Commission has a dedicated team to deal with Covid-19 related issues.

Anyone may call its toll-free number ‪(0800 014‬ 880) to report exploitive pricing.

pixabay.com

The penalty, if found guilty, includes a fine of up to 10% of a company’s turnover or up to 10 years in prison.

Penalties of up to R1 million for each breach may also be charged.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications at Competition Commission.

Some people haven’t listened… taking advantage of the disaster… to fleece our people… using the plight of our people for their own selfish gains.

Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications - Competition Commission

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 March 2020 1:33 PM
by
Tags:
Competition Commission
Sipho Ngwema
Clement Manyathela
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Price gouging
exploitive pricing

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

panic-buy-song-artists-pnppng

[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down

25 March 2020 1:04 PM

Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180912 Rail Safety 1

Popcru: Don't wait for the police and army, act responsibly

25 March 2020 12:28 PM

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has encouraged South African citizens and residents to abide by the lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-market-eppingjpg

Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears

25 March 2020 11:48 AM

The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Space Station with astronauts over the planet Earth 123rf

Bruce Whitfield's Lockdown Reading: Astronaut's 9 tips for living in isolation

25 March 2020 11:36 AM

Bruce Whitfield is reading a daily inspiring snippet every evening on The Money Show to help us get through the 21-day lockdown

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor throat swab covid 19 coronavirus testing 123rflocal 123rf

Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA

25 March 2020 9:55 AM

Gift of the Givers is setting up Covid-19 testing stations, reports Cape Times (IOL).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 9:38 AM

South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

25 March 2020 8:48 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 709, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

25 March 2020 8:45 AM

"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and Shoprite wants to thank and reward them," says CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short

Local

'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

Lifestyle Business Opinion

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

EWN Highlights

Sarb announces new measures to ensure flow of cash in economy

25 March 2020 3:14 PM

Notoane not expecting age cap to dash Olympic dreams

25 March 2020 2:57 PM

As SA's COVID-19 cases hit 709, Gauteng accounts for more than 50% of cases

25 March 2020 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA