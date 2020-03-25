Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

The Competition Commission has received 21 cases of price gouging related to Covid-19 essentials such as masks, hand sanitiser and toilet paper.

The Commission has a dedicated team to deal with Covid-19 related issues.

Anyone may call its toll-free number ‪(0800 014‬ 880) to report exploitive pricing.

pixabay.com

The penalty, if found guilty, includes a fine of up to 10% of a company’s turnover or up to 10 years in prison.

Penalties of up to R1 million for each breach may also be charged.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications at Competition Commission.

Some people haven’t listened… taking advantage of the disaster… to fleece our people… using the plight of our people for their own selfish gains. Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications - Competition Commission

Listen to the interview in the audio below.