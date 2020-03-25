Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of the death of Credo Mutwa at the age of 98 in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

The multi-talented self-proclaimed visionary was also a painter and sculptor and was honoured in 2018 with a Usiba Creative Industry Award for his work in indigenous wisdom.

Mutwa was famed for reportedly predicting key events like the 9/11 bombing of the Twin Towers and the assassination of Chris Hani.

YouTube screengrab of renowned traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa.

The ANC has described his death as a loss to the nation.

He devoted most of his energy towards preserving African culture, and challenging the tendency to relegate African cultural practices and beliefs to myths and superstitions. The once vibrant storyteller and traditional healer is respected for his role in advocating for the use of traditional medicines and discovering the origins of mankind. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Other tributes described Mutwa as a giant of African culture and one of South Africa's greatest spiritual leaders.

My condolences to all those who knew and loved #CredoMutwa. A giant of African culture, wisdom and spirituality. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Ae8NE743S5 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 25, 2020