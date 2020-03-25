Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: State Buildings to be made available for Quarantine Sites and emergency accommodation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 20:30
Second interview: Traffic Enforcement presence during the 21 day Lock Down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 20:48
Third interview: Rural Migration to the Eastern Cape ahead of the 21 Day Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 21:05
First interview: Wednesday Chat with Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:20
How will the Big Issue remain in circulation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 21:45
Third interview: Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fabian Botha
No Items to show
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
The Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief The Reserve bank will buy government bonds as part of additional emergency policy measures. 25 March 2020 6:45 PM
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

25 March 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Debt
Wendy Knowler
interest
consumer corner
consumer ninja
payment holiay
repayment
Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.

Some banks have temporarily halted loan payments for students and small businesses for two months to ease the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the same period, zero interest or fees will be charged for student loans.

But, asks The Money Show's Whitfield, should the phrase "payment holiday" not send alarm bells ringing?.

Remember those car ads that said 'Buy now and pay in three months' time'.

But that interest is going to catch you...

Standard Bank says zero fees - what about the interest though? Funnily enough, I'm not getting too much response on that question.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Nedbank has been the most forthcoming.
They said if they re-structure a loan the re-arrangement of the current monthly payment schedule, which includes a review of the interest rates charged, may result in an increase of theoriginal loan term- in other words you'll pay less interest but you'll pay for longer.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?


