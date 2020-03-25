'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

Every week, Kieno Kammies interviews Cherryflava Media's Jonathan Cherry about advertising and marketing campaigns that caught his attention.

Some of the topics covered this week:

A gin company he works with producing hand sanitiser

Coca-Cola’s new Times Square billboard (“Staying apart is the best way to stay united”.)

Slovenian designer reimagines iconic logos for the Age of Social Distancing

Kevin Bacon makes fun of himself (six degrees of separation) in Covid-19 viral video

Cherry made “special” mention of DStv Now’s new ad campaign for its online streaming service.

Advertisers and brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership… There are a series of new DStv Now app adverts which are quite funny. One stood out – the woman was saying she can now download her favourite shows using her work Wi-Fi… it’s unethical!... I wish the copywriter had rethought that line. This is South Africa! We don’t want to promote wayward behaviour… A line of copy that really grated me! Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media

