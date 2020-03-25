'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Open to calls, whatsapp's, voice notes and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Briefing to be taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SelfIsoKaraoke with The December Streets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee
Today at 17:05
Special leave benefits announced for employees in self-quarantine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Salt - Executive of Employment at ENS
Today at 17:20
Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist, regarding COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
Plans to protect Cape Town's most vulnerable - 10,000 homeless people The City of Cape Town is planning to identify eight 'safe spaces' - how will the homeless be grouped and fed during the shutdown? 25 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 24 March 2020 6:51 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

25 March 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
DStv
Advertising
Kieno Kammies
Times Square
Hand sanitiser
branding
Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry
Coca-Cola
gin
DStv Now
social distancing
kevin bacon
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.

Every week, Kieno Kammies interviews Cherryflava Media's Jonathan Cherry about advertising and marketing campaigns that caught his attention.

Some of the topics covered this week:

  • A gin company he works with producing hand sanitiser

  • Coca-Cola’s new Times Square billboard (“Staying apart is the best way to stay united”.)

  • Slovenian designer reimagines iconic logos for the Age of Social Distancing

  • Kevin Bacon makes fun of himself (six degrees of separation) in Covid-19 viral video

Cherry made “special” mention of DStv Now’s new ad campaign for its online streaming service.

Advertisers and brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership… There are a series of new DStv Now app adverts which are quite funny. One stood out – the woman was saying she can now download her favourite shows using her work Wi-Fi… it’s unethical!... I wish the copywriter had rethought that line. This is South Africa! We don’t want to promote wayward behaviour… A line of copy that really grated me!

Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 March 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
DStv
Advertising
Kieno Kammies
Times Square
Hand sanitiser
branding
Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry
Coca-Cola
gin
DStv Now
social distancing
kevin bacon

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

171007cafecapricegif

City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour

25 March 2020 3:18 PM

JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-market-eppingjpg

Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears

25 March 2020 11:48 AM

The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown

24 March 2020 1:31 PM

Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131217SPCA .jpg

Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown

24 March 2020 12:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

Make the most of free maths and science online learning

24 March 2020 7:24 AM

Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soap-hand-washing-hygiene-covid-19-children-123rf

Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive

23 March 2020 4:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner

23 March 2020 12:33 PM

There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

neil-diamond-png

[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19

23 March 2020 11:11 AM

The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150907Pensioner.jpg

Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early

22 March 2020 11:44 AM

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Sad emoji emoticon

Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

25 March 2020 1:33 PM

Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 9:38 AM

South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

25 March 2020 8:45 AM

"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and Shoprite wants to thank and reward them," says CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket food security 123rfbusiness 123rf

There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public

25 March 2020 7:45 AM

'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown

24 March 2020 8:05 PM

Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

Coronavirus lockdown: How will small business survive?

24 March 2020 7:10 PM

Exceptional measures by government and the private sector - but will they really help protect small businesses?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Private sector has all hands on deck supporting government's coronavirus battle

24 March 2020 6:55 PM

Sipho Pityana, the President of Business Unity South Africa, on big steps taken with government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ginjpg

Why SA's craft distillers and producers can't legally produce hand sanitiser

24 March 2020 5:47 PM

There's been an extraordinary demand for hand sanitiser as the world fights against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uk-nurse-dawn-bilbrough2png

[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying

21 March 2020 11:18 AM

Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flattening the curve vox.com

Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly

19 March 2020 2:44 PM

We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

16 March 2020 11:02 AM

It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save fuel petrol car motoring piggy bank 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth

13 March 2020 2:19 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attack

Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple in bed reading on their smartphones

'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'

10 March 2020 11:15 AM

They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corolla-cpng

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

6 March 2020 11:47 AM

Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short

Local

'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

Lifestyle Business Opinion

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

EWN Highlights

Sarb announces new measures to ensure flow of cash in economy

25 March 2020 3:14 PM

Notoane not expecting age cap to dash Olympic dreams

25 March 2020 2:57 PM

As SA's COVID-19 cases hit 709, Gauteng accounts for more than 50% of cases

25 March 2020 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA