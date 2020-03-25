City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour
With just over 24 hours to go until South Africans go into lockdown for 21 days, Pippa Hudson gets an update on the City of Cape Town's preparations from Alderman JP Smith.
The Mayco Member for Safety and Security emphasizes that the City is fully behind the lockdown.
It's the only sane thing to do... Where countries have prevaricated, they're now seeing the consequences thereof, so the state president is right to effect a lockdown.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
While he understands it takes a while for people to change their habits, they will "aggressively" have to change their behaviour says Smith.
The Mayco member relates what he witnessed on an information drive through the Cape Flats on Wednesday:
I've just spent the last couple of hours driving around with metro police and disaster management and the other services all over the Cape Flats loudhailing to communities about the lockdown and about the virus and there's very little behaviour change going on at the moment.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
He says from what he saw, people are going about their business as usual.
Shebeens are open; people are sitting down; kids are playing in the street; people are out in masses at shopping centres; are engaging on the streets; walking together...JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
He adds that driving through the Camps Bay strip by night last week he was perplexed to see that many people are just not getting the message.
On the positive side though, during this morning's Cape Flats drive-through many residents did approach them with questions and he believes that with enough repetition Capetonians will begin to take the advised precautions on board.
With regards to the effect of the lockdown on services in the City, Smith emphasized that essential services will not be interrupted.
Those employees still at work are also implementing hygiene regulations.
In view of this, driver's license testing centres are being closed as eye-testing staff cannot limit their proximity to applicants.
Where basic services need to be rendered around water, electricity and the City's emergency and policing services, their staff will work without pause and in fact more staff are being brought on board.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Staff are getting out of spaces where there are perhaps less essential things for them to do and being repurposed to do the most important things. For us at the moment that's around behaviour change in the safety and security space, just to get people to self-regulate better.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
He says the final schedule is expected later today, when residents will be able to get the details of exactly what business are exempt from closing.
Regarding access to pre-paid electricity, he points out that grocery stores will be open where electricity can be purchased. In any case, it is of course much simpler to do this task online.
Residents whose water has been cut off (or rather "reduced to a trickle") due to defaulting on payments will be reconnected, but this will take time he says.
Garbage collection will continue as usual for obvious hygiene reasons.
Smith says the City will be providing further clarification in general when finer details are finalised.
For more information, listen to the interview in the audio below:
More from Local
#Covid19: Infected KZN businessman arrested after returning to work
A KZN man has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder after testing positive for Covid-19 and not self-quarantining.Read More
Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol
Police Minister Bheki Cele says government officials have decided that there will be no dog-walking allowed outside during the lockdown.Read More
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses
Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals.Read More
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies
The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness.Read More
Dial 0800 014 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials
Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!Read More
Plans to protect Cape Town's most vulnerable - 10,000 homeless people
The City of Cape Town is planning to identify eight 'safe spaces' - how will the homeless be grouped and fed during the shutdown?Read More
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home
Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please.Read More
Popcru: Don't wait for the police and army, act responsibly
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has encouraged South African citizens and residents to abide by the lockdown rules.Read More
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears
The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.Read More
[UPDATE] No dog-walking permitted during lockdown
Despite earlier assurances by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, South Africans will not be able to walk their dogs during the lockdown.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears
The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown
Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme.Read More
Cape SPCA: Dedicated team will remain on site for duration of lockdown
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says a team of 23 staff members will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.Read More
Make the most of free maths and science online learning
Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science.Read More
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive
The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Covid-19.Read More
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner
There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money.Read More
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19
The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.Read More
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.Read More