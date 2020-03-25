City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: State Buildings to be made available for Quarantine Sites and emergency accommodation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Today at 20:30
Second interview: Traffic Enforcement presence during the 21 day Lock Down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 20:48
Third interview: Rural Migration to the Eastern Cape ahead of the 21 Day Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 21:05
First interview: Wednesday Chat with Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:20
How will the Big Issue remain in circulation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 21:45
Third interview: Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fabian Botha
No Items to show
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
The Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief The Reserve bank will buy government bonds as part of additional emergency policy measures. 25 March 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour

25 March 2020 3:18 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown
#StayAtHome
JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour.

With just over 24 hours to go until South Africans go into lockdown for 21 days, Pippa Hudson gets an update on the City of Cape Town's preparations from Alderman JP Smith.

The Mayco Member for Safety and Security emphasizes that the City is fully behind the lockdown.

It's the only sane thing to do... Where countries have prevaricated, they're now seeing the consequences thereof, so the state president is right to effect a lockdown.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

While he understands it takes a while for people to change their habits, they will "aggressively" have to change their behaviour says Smith.

The Mayco member relates what he witnessed on an information drive through the Cape Flats on Wednesday:

I've just spent the last couple of hours driving around with metro police and disaster management and the other services all over the Cape Flats loudhailing to communities about the lockdown and about the virus and there's very little behaviour change going on at the moment.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says from what he saw, people are going about their business as usual.

Shebeens are open; people are sitting down; kids are playing in the street; people are out in masses at shopping centres; are engaging on the streets; walking together...

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He adds that driving through the Camps Bay strip by night last week he was perplexed to see that many people are just not getting the message.

On the positive side though, during this morning's Cape Flats drive-through many residents did approach them with questions and he believes that with enough repetition Capetonians will begin to take the advised precautions on board.

With regards to the effect of the lockdown on services in the City, Smith emphasized that essential services will not be interrupted.

Those employees still at work are also implementing hygiene regulations.

In view of this, driver's license testing centres are being closed as eye-testing staff cannot limit their proximity to applicants.

Where basic services need to be rendered around water, electricity and the City's emergency and policing services, their staff will work without pause and in fact more staff are being brought on board.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Staff are getting out of spaces where there are perhaps less essential things for them to do and being repurposed to do the most important things. For us at the moment that's around behaviour change in the safety and security space, just to get people to self-regulate better.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says the final schedule is expected later today, when residents will be able to get the details of exactly what business are exempt from closing.

Regarding access to pre-paid electricity, he points out that grocery stores will be open where electricity can be purchased. In any case, it is of course much simpler to do this task online.

Residents whose water has been cut off (or rather "reduced to a trickle") due to defaulting on payments will be reconnected, but this will take time he says.

Garbage collection will continue as usual for obvious hygiene reasons.

Smith says the City will be providing further clarification in general when finer details are finalised.

For more information, listen to the interview in the audio below:


