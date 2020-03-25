Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: State Buildings to be made available for Quarantine Sites and emergency accommodation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 20:30
Second interview: Traffic Enforcement presence during the 21 day Lock Down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 20:48
Third interview: Rural Migration to the Eastern Cape ahead of the 21 Day Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 21:05
First interview: Wednesday Chat with Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:20
How will the Big Issue remain in circulation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 21:45
Third interview: Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fabian Botha
No Items to show
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
The Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief The Reserve bank will buy government bonds as part of additional emergency policy measures. 25 March 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses

25 March 2020 5:12 PM
by
Tags:
#Covid19
Cape Town lockdown
Brownie Points
Blake Dyason
Protecting doctors and nurses
Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals.

Medical personnel around the world are at the frontline of fighting Covid-19, putting their own lives and the health of their own families at risk.

The co-founder of local organisation Brownie Points is on a mission to help protect local doctors and nurses during this time of extreme risk, by providing accommodation close to their workplace.

Blake Dyason called in to John Maytham on the Afternoon Drive Show to explain how he is coordinating with the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in the city centre and Mediclinic Cape Town in Gardens.

We're busy trying to coordinate with the two hospitals to find either a hotel or a hospital facility that can house around 65 doctors and nurses in total, inside the city bowl.

Blake Dyason, Co-founder, Brownie Points

Many of these nurses have to catch public transport which is high risk, and the doctors are scared of going back to their families after being with patients.

Blake Dyason, Co-founder, Brownie Points

Dyason maintains that a hotel housing these medical personnel would then be able to stay open during the coming lockdown, qualifying as an essential service.

As funding this accommodation would be high-cost, the ideal solution would be for a local establishment to offer to put up the doctors and nurses concerned.

John pledged to speak to those senior hotel executives he's in contact with, to see what such a call could deliver.

How wonderful it would be if two hotels could be identified - one which is very close to the Christiaan Barnard, and one which is very close to the Mediclinic in Gardens so that the doctors and nurses have only a short walk.

John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host

For more detail on this call to action, take a listen:


