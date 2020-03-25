Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses
Medical personnel around the world are at the frontline of fighting Covid-19, putting their own lives and the health of their own families at risk.
The co-founder of local organisation Brownie Points is on a mission to help protect local doctors and nurses during this time of extreme risk, by providing accommodation close to their workplace.
Blake Dyason called in to John Maytham on the Afternoon Drive Show to explain how he is coordinating with the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in the city centre and Mediclinic Cape Town in Gardens.
We're busy trying to coordinate with the two hospitals to find either a hotel or a hospital facility that can house around 65 doctors and nurses in total, inside the city bowl.Blake Dyason, Co-founder, Brownie Points
Many of these nurses have to catch public transport which is high risk, and the doctors are scared of going back to their families after being with patients.Blake Dyason, Co-founder, Brownie Points
Dyason maintains that a hotel housing these medical personnel would then be able to stay open during the coming lockdown, qualifying as an essential service.
As funding this accommodation would be high-cost, the ideal solution would be for a local establishment to offer to put up the doctors and nurses concerned.
John pledged to speak to those senior hotel executives he's in contact with, to see what such a call could deliver.
How wonderful it would be if two hotels could be identified - one which is very close to the Christiaan Barnard, and one which is very close to the Mediclinic in Gardens so that the doctors and nurses have only a short walk.John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host
For more detail on this call to action, take a listen:
