Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol
Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said people would be able to walk their dogs and take brief jogs during the 21-day period.
However, Cele says the security cluster has reconsidered that stance.
Members of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefed the media on Wednesday evening on their plans and procedures during the nationwide lockdown.
Cele said pet owners must walk their dogs on their premises.
There is no need to be on the road.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
There shall be no dogs that will be walked... It doesn't enhance the call that has been made by the president.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
No Alcohol
Cele also announced that no alcohol will be sold during the lockdown and that people may not transport alcohol from one point to another.
If we find liquor in your boot, that illegal. That's a crime.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
For 21 days, please stay sober.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
LIVE NOW: Minister of Police Bheki Cele says NO DOG-WALKING outside your yard.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2020
Also, these places are some that will be CLOSED during the lockdown:
Beaches
taverns,
shebeens,
shisa nyamas,
cinemas,
malls (excluding grocery shops & pharmacies).https://t.co/a1vNEf8Y9K pic.twitter.com/kcErP27fjA
[BREAKING] Minister Bheki Cele says there shall be NO dog walking.— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) March 25, 2020
The Security Cluster met and decided to rethink this move which was announced by the Health Minister just this morning.
Cele said that restaurants would not be allowed to operate during this period.
The police minister warned that breaking these regulations could result in six months in jail or a fine, or both.
Cele was joined by several other ministers in the security cluster, including Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola.
More to follow. Stay tuned to CapeTalk.
