Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: State Buildings to be made available for Quarantine Sites and emergency accommodation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 20:30
Second interview: Traffic Enforcement presence during the 21 day Lock Down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 20:48
Third interview: Rural Migration to the Eastern Cape ahead of the 21 Day Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 21:05
First interview: Wednesday Chat with Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:20
How will the Big Issue remain in circulation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 21:45
Third interview: Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fabian Botha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
The Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief The Reserve bank will buy government bonds as part of additional emergency policy measures. 25 March 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

25 March 2020 6:00 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Bheki Cele
Police Minister
dog walking
COVID-19
national lockdown
Police Minister Bheki Cele says government officials have decided that there will be no dog-walking allowed outside during the lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said people would be able to walk their dogs and take brief jogs during the 21-day period.

However, Cele says the security cluster has reconsidered that stance.

Members of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefed the media on Wednesday evening on their plans and procedures during the nationwide lockdown.

Cele said pet owners must walk their dogs on their premises.

There is no need to be on the road.

Bheki Cele - Police Minister

There shall be no dogs that will be walked... It doesn't enhance the call that has been made by the president.

Bheki Cele - Police Minister

No Alcohol

Cele also announced that no alcohol will be sold during the lockdown and that people may not transport alcohol from one point to another.

If we find liquor in your boot, that illegal. That's a crime.

Bheki Cele - Police Minister

For 21 days, please stay sober.

Bheki Cele - Police Minister

Cele said that restaurants would not be allowed to operate during this period.

The police minister warned that breaking these regulations could result in six months in jail or a fine, or both.

Cele was joined by several other ministers in the security cluster, including Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola.

More to follow. Stay tuned to CapeTalk.


25 March 2020 6:00 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Bheki Cele
Police Minister
dog walking
COVID-19
national lockdown

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Sad emoji emoticon

Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

25 March 2020 1:33 PM

Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

panic-buy-song-artists-pnppng

[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down

25 March 2020 1:04 PM

Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180912 Rail Safety 1

Popcru: Don't wait for the police and army, act responsibly

25 March 2020 12:28 PM

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has encouraged South African citizens and residents to abide by the lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-market-eppingjpg

Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears

25 March 2020 11:48 AM

The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Space Station with astronauts over the planet Earth 123rf

Bruce Whitfield's Lockdown Reading: Astronaut's 9 tips for living in isolation

25 March 2020 11:36 AM

Bruce Whitfield is reading a daily inspiring snippet every evening on The Money Show to help us get through the 21-day lockdown

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor throat swab covid 19 coronavirus testing 123rflocal 123rf

Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA

25 March 2020 9:55 AM

Gift of the Givers is setting up Covid-19 testing stations, reports Cape Times (IOL).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 9:38 AM

South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

25 March 2020 8:48 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 709, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

Local

#Covid19: Infected KZN businessman arrested after returning to work

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

EWN Highlights

Antimalarial drug no better than standard coronavirus care: study

25 March 2020 7:49 PM

UN launches virus aid plan, says all of humanity at risk

25 March 2020 7:40 PM

Govt in talks with private hospitals to help COVID-19 patients not on med aid

25 March 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA