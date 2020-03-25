Digital banks have started thriving

Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate.

Tauriq Keraan is the CEO of TymeBank - and they have one-and-a-half million customers now.

What is making it possible for internet banks to flourish?

These are certainly unprecedented times. Banks have an important role to play here but are certainly not the only role players. All of us must send the people that help us at home - where we are able to - their salaries. Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

We know for a fact and rooted in data that we see - that once customers use us, they tend to use us more and more. On the business development side as well - that is going well. We've managed to keep up momentum. Momentum in a start-up is absolutely everything. Corporate, well-established predictable organisations - they've got momentum. Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

