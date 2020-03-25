Covid19: Infected KZN businessman arrested after returning to work

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo is quoted as saying a case of attempted murder is being investigated against the 52-year-old by Ladysmith police.

On his return to South Africa after travelling to various countries the suspect was instructed to self-quarantine after testing positive, but allegedly defied the order.

He allegedly continued with his business and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and removed to a hospital where he is currently being treated. Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - SAPS

The people the man was subsequently in contact with are being traced.

South Africa's tally of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 709 on Wednesday 25 March.