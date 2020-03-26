Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde gives details on all plans to deal with 21 day lock down in thwe province
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 09:50
Latest on Price Gouging allegations against Pick n Pay, Makro and Spar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner at Competition Commission
Today at 10:08
Gift of the Givers talks about their pilot Covid-19 testing centres before national rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:16
A Cape Town based small business changes production lines to manufacture face mask
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fritz Warnich
Today at 10:33
What does labour law say about employers forcing employees to take during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 10:45
Domestic workers plight during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Town gives an update regarding Law Enforcement operations during 21 day lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:16
Surviving domestic violence during nationwide lock down-SADAG
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charity Mkone
Today at 11:32
Moving to a cash less society
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Gardening in Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:07
UCT alumni build Coronapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamir Shklaz - Co-founder at Coronapp
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs

26 March 2020 7:25 AM
by
Tags:
Taxis
public transport
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown
Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans.

Thabiso Molelekwa, the spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council(Santaco), talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government ruling that they can only transport essential service workers during certain hours in the 21-day lockdown.

During this difficult time of uncertainty, we are more confused, we are more worried.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

He says the minister is not clear on how this is going to impact the industry.

Only 10% of the taxis will be operational. And of that 10%, there will be time periods in which they will be operational.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

We are talking about 90% that are not sure how they are going to be compensated. You are talking about the owner and the driver.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

He says for many South Africans for whom taxis are the main mode of transport, it remains unclear how they will make arrangements for transport should emergencies or other needs arise.

We are worried that in an attempt to solve a problem another socio-economic problem is created,

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

The minister has not given Santaco an audience since this all began.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

He says the Santaco president is still trying to engage with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Listen to the interview below:


26 March 2020 7:25 AM
by
Tags:
Taxis
public transport
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Read More arrow_forward

190514-bheki-cele-edjpg

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

25 March 2020 6:00 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele says government officials have decided that there will be no dog-walking allowed outside during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Sad emoji emoticon

Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

25 March 2020 1:33 PM

Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!

Read More arrow_forward

panic-buy-song-artists-pnppng

[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down

25 March 2020 1:04 PM

Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers.

Read More arrow_forward

180912 Rail Safety 1

Popcru: Don't wait for the police and army, act responsibly

25 March 2020 12:28 PM

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has encouraged South African citizens and residents to abide by the lockdown rules.

Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-market-eppingjpg

Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears

25 March 2020 11:48 AM

The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.

Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Read More arrow_forward

International Space Station with astronauts over the planet Earth 123rf

Bruce Whitfield's Lockdown Reading: Astronaut's 9 tips for living in isolation

25 March 2020 11:36 AM

Bruce Whitfield is reading a daily inspiring snippet every evening on The Money Show to help us get through the 21-day lockdown

Read More arrow_forward

cape-point-oceanjpg

SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown

25 March 2020 10:09 AM

Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

Doctor throat swab covid 19 coronavirus testing 123rflocal 123rf

Discounted Covid-19 tests: Gift of the Givers sets up stations across SA

25 March 2020 9:55 AM

Gift of the Givers is setting up Covid-19 testing stations, reports Cape Times (IOL).

Read More arrow_forward

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

Local

#Covid19: Infected KZN businessman arrested after returning to work

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize assures training of all health workers to deal with COVID-19

26 March 2020 8:32 AM

World leaders to hold crisis talks as virus toll tops 21,000

26 March 2020 7:56 AM

COVID-19: Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms launch of Easter service channel

26 March 2020 7:42 AM

