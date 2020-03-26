Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs
Thabiso Molelekwa, the spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council(Santaco), talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government ruling that they can only transport essential service workers during certain hours in the 21-day lockdown.
During this difficult time of uncertainty, we are more confused, we are more worried.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
He says the minister is not clear on how this is going to impact the industry.
Only 10% of the taxis will be operational. And of that 10%, there will be time periods in which they will be operational.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
We are talking about 90% that are not sure how they are going to be compensated. You are talking about the owner and the driver.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
He says for many South Africans for whom taxis are the main mode of transport, it remains unclear how they will make arrangements for transport should emergencies or other needs arise.
We are worried that in an attempt to solve a problem another socio-economic problem is created,Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
The minister has not given Santaco an audience since this all began.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
He says the Santaco president is still trying to engage with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Listen to the interview below:
