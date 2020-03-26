[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

In terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 amendments, Regulation 11B94) the following places will be closed to the public:

Any place or premises normally open to the public where religious, cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place.

Any place or premises normally open to the public where goods other than essential goods are procured, acquired, disposed of or sold.

Any place or premises normally open to the public such as:

Public parks, beaches and swimming pools

Flea markets

Open-air markets

fetes and bazaars

Night clubs

Casinos

Hotels, lodges and guest houses, except to the extent where remaining tourists are confined to those

Private and public game reserves except to the extent where remaining tourists are confined to those.

Holiday resorts except to the extent that they are required for remaining tourists confined to those.

On-consumption premises, including taverns, shebeens, shisanyama where liquor is sold.

Off-consumption premises, including bottle stores, where liquor is sold.

Off-consumption areas in supermarkets where liquor is sold.

Theatres and cinemas

Shopping malls and centres (excluding grocery stores and pharmacies).

Taxi ranks, bus depots, train stations and airports.

And, any other place or premises determined by the Cabinet member responsible for cooperative governance and traditional affairs by direction in the Gazette.