[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

The country will enter into lockdown at midnight on Thursday 26 March until 16 April.

Everyone is instructed to stay home, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining an essential good or service, collecting a social grant, or seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention.

RELATED: [LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to public

These are the categories of essential goods and services exempted in the 21-day lockdown:

-

Read the full final lockdown regulations that will be enforced in South Africa here.