[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown
The following services are considered by the government as “essential” during the 21-day lockdown which commences at 00:00 on Friday.
South Africa is closing shop, but the following essential services will continue throughout:
-
Medical, health (including mental health), laboratory and other medical services
-
Disaster management, fire prevention, firefighting and emergency services
-
Financial service necessary to maintain the functioning of banking and payments, including the JSE and similar exchanges as well as insurance services
-
Production and sale of “essential goods”
-
Grocery stores and licensed spaza shops
-
Electricity, water, gas and fuel production, supply and maintenance
-
Critical jobs for essential government services as determined by Head of National or Provincial Departments in accordance with the guidance by the DPSA, including social grant payments
-
Birth and death certificates and replacement identification documents
-
Essential municipal services
-
Care services and social relief of distress provided to older persons, mentally ill, persons with disabilities, the sick and children
-
Funeral services including mortuaries
-
Wildlife management, anti-poaching, animal care and veterinary services
-
Newspaper, broadcasting and telecommunication infrastructure and services
-
Production and sale of any chemicals, hygiene products, pharmaceuticals for the medical or retail sector
-
Cleaning, sanitation, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services
-
Services related to the essential functioning of courts, judicial officers, the Master of the High Court, Sheriffs and legal practitioners required for those services
-
Essential Sars services defined by the Commissioner of Sars
-
Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services official and traffic management services
-
Postal services and courier services related to the transport of medical products
-
Private security services
-
Air-traffic navigation, Civil Aviation Authority, cargo shipping and dockyard services
-
Gold mining, gold refinery, coal and essential mining
-
Accommodation used for persons rendering essential services, quarantine, isolation and the lockdown
-
Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relating to the rendering of essential service and goods, and transportation of patients
-
Services rendered by the Executive, Members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Member of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament.
-
Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, and the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector.
-
Transport and logistics in respect of essential goods to neighbouring countries.
